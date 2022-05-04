Leeds houses for sale: Stunning three floor hideaway townhouse for sale at £750,000

Nestled in the courtyard of 28 Park Square this property was developed in 2019 to provide the perfect hideaway from the hustle and bustle of city life.
Leeds station is a short stroll away with mainline service to London Kings Cross in little over 2 hours.
The renowned Georgian Park Square is the perfect setting for a lazy sunny afternoon.
The property comes with one secure parking space included and cycle storage space.
The property is for sale at £750,000 on a 999 year brand new long leasehold.
The terrace has a highly attractive lighting scheme with cycle storage, communal patio, you are greeted by your own front door which gives access to an instant feel of luxury.