Leeds news you can trust since 1890
BREAKING
Paris Fury welcomes seventh child with husband Tyson Fury
Ken Livingstone suffering from Alzheimer’s, family announces
Cost of living payment: Exact date £300 boost will be paid this autumn
Liz Truss claims from fund for ex-PMs despite only 49 days in office
World's oldest Post Office is saved
Newcastle fan stabbed in Milan ahead of Champions League match

Leeds houses for sale: Stunning three bedroom terraced house set over four floors in Chapel Allerton

This charming and rather unique family home with three stunning bedrooms is the perfect home for a growing family.

Dennis Morton
By Dennis Morton
Published 20th Sep 2023, 16:30 BST

Located on Pasture Parade in Chapel Allerton, it's listed with Manning Stainton for £325,000.

As you enter the property you're greeted by an open plan kitchen, dining room and lounge with lots of space for furniture. Down the stairs is a second reception room as well as a handy and modern utility room and a guest WC.

On the first floor is the master bedroom with a feature fireplace, large window, stripped floorboards and built-in wardrobes. Here is also the stunning family bathroom with a bathtub.

On the second floor is a small landing, a second double bedroom with large ceiling window, and a second bedroom suitable for a small child.

Externally, a small and semi-private paved garden provides a cosy sitting area.

A welcoming yellow door greets you to this property.

1. Exterior

A welcoming yellow door greets you to this property.

Photo Sales
On the ground floor is the open kitchen, dining room and lounge.

2. Kitchen and dining lounge

On the ground floor is the open kitchen, dining room and lounge.

Photo Sales
The kitchen area offers a range of base units and pot sink.

3. Kitchen and dining lounge

The kitchen area offers a range of base units and pot sink.

Photo Sales
There is lots of room for furniture and dining table.

4. Kitchen and dining lounge

There is lots of room for furniture and dining table.

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 4
Next Page
Related topics:Chapel AllertonLeedsPropertyManning Stainton
Leeds news you can trust since 1890
Follow us