Leeds houses for sale: Stunning three bedroom family home with large dining kitchen overlooking south facing garden in Meanwood

A 1930's cottage style semi detached family home with large glass bi-folding doors overlooking a stunning south facing garden in Leeds is on the market.

Dennis Morton
By Dennis Morton
Published 12th Aug 2023, 04:45 BST

Manning Stainton has listed a stunning three bedroom family home on Parkland Drive in Meanwood, Leeds on the market for £480,000.

The property comprise a ground floor with a spacious living room with bay window overlooking the front garden, with double doors leading to a stunning dining kitchen with an island and large double bi-folding glass doors overlooking the south facing gardens. The floor also has a bathroom with shower and a handy utility room.

To the first floor are three generous double bedrooms and a second bathroom with a bathtub with shower over.

To the front of the property is a small lawned garden with a driveway for multiple vehicles. To the rear is a stunning terrace overlooking the secluded gardens with a patio and a shed.

The cottage-style demi-detached family home has a large driveway to the front.

1. Front and driveway

The cottage-style demi-detached family home has a large driveway to the front. Photo: Manning Stainton

The large living room is connected to the dining kitchen via double doors.

2. Lounge

The large living room is connected to the dining kitchen via double doors. Photo: Manning Stainton

Large double-glazed bay window overlooks the front garden.

3. Lounge

Large double-glazed bay window overlooks the front garden. Photo: Manning Stainton

The centrepiece of the property is the stunning dining kitchen with double bifold doors opening onto the large deck and garden beyond.

4. Dining kitchen

The centrepiece of the property is the stunning dining kitchen with double bifold doors opening onto the large deck and garden beyond. Photo: Manning Stainton

