A 1930's cottage style semi detached family home with large glass bi-folding doors overlooking a stunning south facing garden in Leeds is on the market.

The property comprise a ground floor with a spacious living room with bay window overlooking the front garden, with double doors leading to a stunning dining kitchen with an island and large double bi-folding glass doors overlooking the south facing gardens. The floor also has a bathroom with shower and a handy utility room.

To the first floor are three generous double bedrooms and a second bathroom with a bathtub with shower over.

To the front of the property is a small lawned garden with a driveway for multiple vehicles. To the rear is a stunning terrace overlooking the secluded gardens with a patio and a shed.

