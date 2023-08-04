This stunning three-bedroom link detached home is located in a charming and peaceful residential area.

On the market with Manning Stainton for £465,000, this family home on the Sycamores in the charming village of Barwick in Elmet in Leeds offers quality living with modern features and a cosy rear garden with a summer house.

To the ground floor is a bright hallway taking you to the kitchen, the separate dining room with access to the rear garden, and the large reception room. There is also a guest WC on this floor.

To the first floor are three good sized bedrooms, of which the master bedroom has a private ensuite. The family bathroom is also on this floor with a bathtub with shower over.

The rear garden features a large paved patio and a wonderful summer house, perfect for entertaining guests during warmer summer months.

1 . Front The modern home has a driveway and a single garage. Photo: Manning Stainton Photo Sales

2 . Hall A bright hallway with stairs to the first floor. Photo: Manning Stainton Photo Sales

3 . Reception room The bright living room with a log burner. Photo: Manning Stainton Photo Sales

4 . Kitchen The modern well-equipped kitchen. Photo: Manning Stainton Photo Sales