Leeds houses for sale: Stunning modern three bedroom family home with summer house in rear garden in Barwick in Elmet
This stunning three-bedroom link detached home is located in a charming and peaceful residential area.
On the market with Manning Stainton for £465,000, this family home on the Sycamores in the charming village of Barwick in Elmet in Leeds offers quality living with modern features and a cosy rear garden with a summer house.
To the ground floor is a bright hallway taking you to the kitchen, the separate dining room with access to the rear garden, and the large reception room. There is also a guest WC on this floor.
To the first floor are three good sized bedrooms, of which the master bedroom has a private ensuite. The family bathroom is also on this floor with a bathtub with shower over.
The rear garden features a large paved patio and a wonderful summer house, perfect for entertaining guests during warmer summer months.