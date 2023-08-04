Leeds news you can trust since 1890
Leeds houses for sale: Stunning modern three bedroom family home with summer house in rear garden in Barwick in Elmet

This stunning three-bedroom link detached home is located in a charming and peaceful residential area.

Dennis Morton
By Dennis Morton
Published 4th Aug 2023, 16:30 BST

On the market with Manning Stainton for £465,000, this family home on the Sycamores in the charming village of Barwick in Elmet in Leeds offers quality living with modern features and a cosy rear garden with a summer house.

To the ground floor is a bright hallway taking you to the kitchen, the separate dining room with access to the rear garden, and the large reception room. There is also a guest WC on this floor.

To the first floor are three good sized bedrooms, of which the master bedroom has a private ensuite. The family bathroom is also on this floor with a bathtub with shower over.

The rear garden features a large paved patio and a wonderful summer house, perfect for entertaining guests during warmer summer months.

The modern home has a driveway and a single garage.

1. Front

The modern home has a driveway and a single garage. Photo: Manning Stainton

A bright hallway with stairs to the first floor.

2. Hall

A bright hallway with stairs to the first floor. Photo: Manning Stainton

The bright living room with a log burner.

3. Reception room

The bright living room with a log burner. Photo: Manning Stainton

The modern well-equipped kitchen.

4. Kitchen

The modern well-equipped kitchen. Photo: Manning Stainton

