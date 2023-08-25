Leeds news you can trust since 1890
Leeds houses for sale: Stunning four bedroom home with three reception rooms including conservatory in Kippax

The stunning home with four double bedrooms and a fully landscaped garden was built in 2000.

Dennis Morton
By Dennis Morton
Published 25th Aug 2023, 16:30 BST

This property, tucked away on a cul-de-sac on Emley View in Kippax, Leeds is on the market with Manning Stainton for £450,000.

On the ground floor is a stunning entry hallway, a large living room, kitchen with space for a dining table and a utility, a guest WC, access to the garage, a snug and a beautiful conservatory.

To the first floor are four good sized bedrooms, of which the master bedroom has an ensuite. The family bathroom has a bathtub and shower over.

Externally the property is set back from the road with ample off street parking and access to the garage. To the rear is a fully landscaped garden with a large patio.

The property has a small lawn to the front and a garage.

The property has a small lawn to the front and a garage.

A stunning bright hallway with stairs to the first floor.

A stunning bright hallway with stairs to the first floor.

Large windows let lots of natural light into the large living room.

Large windows let lots of natural light into the large living room.

Modern wall and base units are fitted in the kitchen.

Modern wall and base units are fitted in the kitchen.

