Leeds houses for sale: Stunning four bedroom home with three reception rooms including conservatory in Kippax
The stunning home with four double bedrooms and a fully landscaped garden was built in 2000.
This property, tucked away on a cul-de-sac on Emley View in Kippax, Leeds is on the market with Manning Stainton for £450,000.
On the ground floor is a stunning entry hallway, a large living room, kitchen with space for a dining table and a utility, a guest WC, access to the garage, a snug and a beautiful conservatory.
To the first floor are four good sized bedrooms, of which the master bedroom has an ensuite. The family bathroom has a bathtub and shower over.
Externally the property is set back from the road with ample off street parking and access to the garage. To the rear is a fully landscaped garden with a large patio.