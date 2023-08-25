The stunning home with four double bedrooms and a fully landscaped garden was built in 2000.

This property, tucked away on a cul-de-sac on Emley View in Kippax, Leeds is on the market with Manning Stainton for £450,000.

On the ground floor is a stunning entry hallway, a large living room, kitchen with space for a dining table and a utility, a guest WC, access to the garage, a snug and a beautiful conservatory.

To the first floor are four good sized bedrooms, of which the master bedroom has an ensuite. The family bathroom has a bathtub and shower over.

Externally the property is set back from the road with ample off street parking and access to the garage. To the rear is a fully landscaped garden with a large patio.

1 . Exterior The property has a small lawn to the front and a garage. Photo: Manning Stainton Photo Sales

2 . Hall A stunning bright hallway with stairs to the first floor. Photo: Manning Stainton Photo Sales

3 . Living room Large windows let lots of natural light into the large living room. Photo: Manning Stainton Photo Sales