Leeds houses for sale: Stunning four bedroom family home with open kitchen and wonderful rear garden in Alwoodley
This stunning family home is something out of the ordinary with a large kitchen that opens up to the charming rear garden, a spacious conservatory and four bedrooms.
Located on Hillingdon Way in Alwoodley, Leeds, this property comprise a bright and airy hallway with guest WC, a stunning sitting room with large bay window to the front, a separate diner and a conservatory as well as a large open breakfast kitchen with isle and folding glass doors opening up to the rear garden.
To the first floor of the family home, listed with Manning Stainton for £525,000, are three bedrooms, of which two are doubles and one is a single, and a large family bathroom with bathtub and shower.
On the second floor is the large master bedroom with its own private shower room.
Externally is a low maintenance fully paved front garden providing parking in front of the garage. The rear garden is a large well maintained mainly lawned garden with trees and plants and a patio seating area connected to the conservatory and kitchen.