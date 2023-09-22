This stunning family home is something out of the ordinary with a large kitchen that opens up to the charming rear garden, a spacious conservatory and four bedrooms.

Located on Hillingdon Way in Alwoodley, Leeds, this property comprise a bright and airy hallway with guest WC, a stunning sitting room with large bay window to the front, a separate diner and a conservatory as well as a large open breakfast kitchen with isle and folding glass doors opening up to the rear garden.

To the first floor of the family home, listed with Manning Stainton for £525,000, are three bedrooms, of which two are doubles and one is a single, and a large family bathroom with bathtub and shower.

On the second floor is the large master bedroom with its own private shower room.

Externally is a low maintenance fully paved front garden providing parking in front of the garage. The rear garden is a large well maintained mainly lawned garden with trees and plants and a patio seating area connected to the conservatory and kitchen.

1 . Exterior To the front of the property is a low maintenance garden area being paved providing off street parking in front on the garage. Photo Sales

2 . Hall/guest WC A reception hallway greets you to the property has has a guest WC. Photo Sales

3 . Sitting room The spacious living room features a bay window to the front elevation. Photo Sales