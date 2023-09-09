Leeds houses for sale: Stunning five bedroom family home with large open plan entertainment rooms in Guiseley
This stunning property in Guiseley features a large bright entertainment room and stunning open kitchen diner.
Located on Hawksworth Lane in Guiseley, Leeds, the family home is on the market with Dacre Son & Hartley for £925,000.
The ground floor comprise an entrance hall, a lounge, a large open dining kitchen with access to the garden patio, a stunning family/entertainment room, a utility and guest WC as well as a garage.
To the first floor is a landing, five double bedrooms of which two has private ensuites, and a stunning family bathroom with bathtub and separate shower.
Externally is a large driveway to the front, and an enclosed garden with lawns and patio to the rear.