Leeds news you can trust since 1890
BREAKING
Full list of 52 Wilko stores to close next week as chain collapses
Danny Masterson sentenced 30 years to life in prison
Gogglebox favourites quit show in shock exit
Runrig lead singer Bruce Guthro dead at 62
Runrig lead singer Bruce Guthro dead at 62
Strictly Come Dancing 2023 start date revealed

Leeds houses for sale: Stunning five bedroom family home with large open plan entertainment rooms in Guiseley

This stunning property in Guiseley features a large bright entertainment room and stunning open kitchen diner.

Dennis Morton
By Dennis Morton
Published 9th Sep 2023, 04:45 BST

Located on Hawksworth Lane in Guiseley, Leeds, the family home is on the market with Dacre Son & Hartley for £925,000.

The ground floor comprise an entrance hall, a lounge, a large open dining kitchen with access to the garden patio, a stunning family/entertainment room, a utility and guest WC as well as a garage.

To the first floor is a landing, five double bedrooms of which two has private ensuites, and a stunning family bathroom with bathtub and separate shower.

Externally is a large driveway to the front, and an enclosed garden with lawns and patio to the rear.

The stunning Guiseley family home behind fence and gate.

1. Exterior

The stunning Guiseley family home behind fence and gate.

Photo Sales
A bright hallway with stairs to the first floor.

2. Hall

A bright hallway with stairs to the first floor.

Photo Sales
The stunning family room with large ceiling windows.

3. Family room

The stunning family room with large ceiling windows.

Photo Sales
The large open kitchen with isle.

4. Dining kitchen

The large open kitchen with isle.

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 4
Next Page
Related topics:LeedsGuiseleyProperty