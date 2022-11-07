News you can trust since 1890
Leeds houses for sale: Stunning five bed family home with two spacious reception rooms newly on the market

This family home in Leeds is immaculately presented and has two reception rooms.

By Alex Grant
38 minutes ago

The five bedroom terraced property is arranged over four floors and features a cosy lounge and entrance hallway.

Located on Dewsbury Road the home is ideally located for all local transport links with the New Park and Ride system, bus route on the main road running straight into Leeds City Centre and motorway links such as M621 and M1 a short distance away.

The property is on the market with Purple Bricks Estate Agents, valued at £250,000.

1. Terrace

2. Living Room #1

The home features a cosy lounge and entrance hallway.

3. Living Room #2

The second reception room can double as a living room and dining space.

4. Kitchen

The property is immaculately presented throughout with a modern kitchen and dining area.

LeedsM621
