Leeds houses for sale: Stunning five bed family home with two spacious reception rooms newly on the market
This family home in Leeds is immaculately presented and has two reception rooms.
The five bedroom terraced property is arranged over four floors and features a cosy lounge and entrance hallway.
Located on Dewsbury Road the home is ideally located for all local transport links with the New Park and Ride system, bus route on the main road running straight into Leeds City Centre and motorway links such as M621 and M1 a short distance away.
The property is on the market with Purple Bricks Estate Agents, valued at £250,000.
Page 1 of 3