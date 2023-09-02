A truly stunning luxurious end of terrace property with surrounding gardens and five bedrooms is on the market with a relatively low price tag.

The family home, featuring uPVC double glazing and gas fired central heating briefly comprise to the ground floor an entrance hall, a dual aspect living room, a separate dining room, a modern kitchen and a separate garden room.

To the first floor are two particularly good sized double bedrooms and a single currently used as an office. There is also a luxurious family bathroom with rolltop bathtub and shower.

To the second floor is a landing/den and two double bedrooms and a shower room.

Externally is a low maintenance garden with artificial lawns to the side and rear which can be accessed from the roadside through double gates and utilised as off street parking.

1 . Exterior The stunning end of terrace property as seen from the street. Photo Sales

2 . Hall A welcoming entrance hall with original decorative tiled flooring and oak panelled staircase. Photo Sales

3 . Living room A stunning light living room with fireplace and bay window. Photo Sales