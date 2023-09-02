Leeds news you can trust since 1890
BREAKING
Police officer struck by train while saving man dies in hospital
Swastikas carved into dead pigeons - two arrested
House prices wobble - making homes more affordable for wannabe owners
Wilko confirms job losses as rescue bid falls through
The 1975 announce massive UK tour 2024 - List of dates & tickets
Republican leader Mitch McConnell freezes for second time in weeks

Leeds houses for sale: Stunning end of terrace property with five bedrooms over three storeys in Bramley

A truly stunning luxurious end of terrace property with surrounding gardens and five bedrooms is on the market with a relatively low price tag.

Dennis Morton
By Dennis Morton
Published 2nd Sep 2023, 04:45 BST

The five bedroom property on Westover Road in Bramley, Leeds is on the market with Manning Stainton for £350,000.

The family home, featuring uPVC double glazing and gas fired central heating briefly comprise to the ground floor an entrance hall, a dual aspect living room, a separate dining room, a modern kitchen and a separate garden room.

To the first floor are two particularly good sized double bedrooms and a single currently used as an office. There is also a luxurious family bathroom with rolltop bathtub and shower.

To the second floor is a landing/den and two double bedrooms and a shower room.

Externally is a low maintenance garden with artificial lawns to the side and rear which can be accessed from the roadside through double gates and utilised as off street parking.

The stunning end of terrace property as seen from the street.

1. Exterior

The stunning end of terrace property as seen from the street.

Photo Sales
A welcoming entrance hall with original decorative tiled flooring and oak panelled staircase.

2. Hall

A welcoming entrance hall with original decorative tiled flooring and oak panelled staircase.

Photo Sales
A stunning light living room with fireplace and bay window.

3. Living room

A stunning light living room with fireplace and bay window.

Photo Sales
The kitchen which has been recently installed with a range of modern grey wall and base units with complementary solid oak work surfaces.

4. Kitchen

The kitchen which has been recently installed with a range of modern grey wall and base units with complementary solid oak work surfaces.

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 4
Next Page
Related topics:LeedsBramleyPropertyManning Stainton