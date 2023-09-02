Leeds houses for sale: Stunning end of terrace property with five bedrooms over three storeys in Bramley
A truly stunning luxurious end of terrace property with surrounding gardens and five bedrooms is on the market with a relatively low price tag.
The five bedroom property on Westover Road in Bramley, Leeds is on the market with Manning Stainton for £350,000.
The family home, featuring uPVC double glazing and gas fired central heating briefly comprise to the ground floor an entrance hall, a dual aspect living room, a separate dining room, a modern kitchen and a separate garden room.
To the first floor are two particularly good sized double bedrooms and a single currently used as an office. There is also a luxurious family bathroom with rolltop bathtub and shower.
To the second floor is a landing/den and two double bedrooms and a shower room.
Externally is a low maintenance garden with artificial lawns to the side and rear which can be accessed from the roadside through double gates and utilised as off street parking.