Leeds houses for sale: Stunning brick family home with surrounded gardens and elevated patio in East Leeds
William H Brown has listed this stunning semi-detached family home in Seacroft with surrounding front gardens and a modern interior with an asking price of £230,000.
The charming property on Blencarn Gardens, Seacroft, has an attractive exterior with front gardens surrounding the front and sides of the property.
Internally is a hall with stairs to the first floor and access to the spacious and bright living room with double windows allowing lots of natural light in. The open dining kitchen with a range of fitted appliances has bi-folding glass doors opening up to the good size rear garden enclosed with brick wall with an elevated patio and lawns. There is also a guest WC in the hall.
On the first floor is a small landing leading to the three bedrooms. The master suite is a large double with ensuite shower room, while the remaining bedrooms is a roomy double and a single suitable for a small child or for use as an office. The family bathroom has a wash hand basin, WC and bathtub.