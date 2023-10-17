Leeds news you can trust since 1890
Leeds houses for sale: Stunning brick family home with surrounded gardens and elevated patio in East Leeds

William H Brown has listed this stunning semi-detached family home in Seacroft with surrounding front gardens and a modern interior with an asking price of £230,000.

Dennis Morton
By Dennis Morton
Published 17th Oct 2023, 16:30 BST

The charming property on Blencarn Gardens, Seacroft, has an attractive exterior with front gardens surrounding the front and sides of the property.

Internally is a hall with stairs to the first floor and access to the spacious and bright living room with double windows allowing lots of natural light in. The open dining kitchen with a range of fitted appliances has bi-folding glass doors opening up to the good size rear garden enclosed with brick wall with an elevated patio and lawns. There is also a guest WC in the hall.

On the first floor is a small landing leading to the three bedrooms. The master suite is a large double with ensuite shower room, while the remaining bedrooms is a roomy double and a single suitable for a small child or for use as an office. The family bathroom has a wash hand basin, WC and bathtub.

To the front is a garden surrounding the front and side of the home.

1. Exterior

To the front is a garden surrounding the front and side of the home.

The large living room with double windows for lots of natural light.

2. Living room

The large living room with double windows for lots of natural light.

The open dining kitchen with bi-folding doors to the rear garden.

3. Dining room

The open dining kitchen with bi-folding doors to the rear garden.

The modern kitchen with integrated appliances such as cooker, fridge/freezer and more.

4. Kitchen

The modern kitchen with integrated appliances such as cooker, fridge/freezer and more.

