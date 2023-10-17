William H Brown has listed this stunning semi-detached family home in Seacroft with surrounding front gardens and a modern interior with an asking price of £230,000.

The charming property on Blencarn Gardens, Seacroft, has an attractive exterior with front gardens surrounding the front and sides of the property.

Internally is a hall with stairs to the first floor and access to the spacious and bright living room with double windows allowing lots of natural light in. The open dining kitchen with a range of fitted appliances has bi-folding glass doors opening up to the good size rear garden enclosed with brick wall with an elevated patio and lawns. There is also a guest WC in the hall.

On the first floor is a small landing leading to the three bedrooms. The master suite is a large double with ensuite shower room, while the remaining bedrooms is a roomy double and a single suitable for a small child or for use as an office. The family bathroom has a wash hand basin, WC and bathtub.

1 . Exterior To the front is a garden surrounding the front and side of the home. Photo Sales

2 . Living room The large living room with double windows for lots of natural light. Photo Sales

3 . Dining room The open dining kitchen with bi-folding doors to the rear garden. Photo Sales

4 . Kitchen The modern kitchen with integrated appliances such as cooker, fridge/freezer and more. Photo Sales