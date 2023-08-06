Leeds houses for sale: Stunning 1930s detached family home with green gardens for sale in Guiseley
This executive-style family home offers a rare opportunity to reside in this sought-after location in a rare 1930s house.
Located in Hillway in Guiseley, Leeds, this stunning 1930s property has been listed on the market by Hunters for £850,000.
The ground floor comprise a charming hallway with wood panel walls, a large sitting room and a second lounge with large bay windows, and a stunning open kitchen diner which connects to the rear garden via French doors, a guest WC and a utility area.
To the first floor are five well-appointed bedrooms, four of which are doubles. The family bathroom features a bathtub with shower over.
The large green gardens envelop the property, creating a peaceful oasis with mature trees, hedges and large lawns.