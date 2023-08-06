Leeds news you can trust since 1890
Leeds houses for sale: Stunning 1930s detached family home with green gardens for sale in Guiseley

This executive-style family home offers a rare opportunity to reside in this sought-after location in a rare 1930s house.

Dennis Morton
Published 6th Aug 2023, 04:45 BST

Located in Hillway in Guiseley, Leeds, this stunning 1930s property has been listed on the market by Hunters for £850,000.

The ground floor comprise a charming hallway with wood panel walls, a large sitting room and a second lounge with large bay windows, and a stunning open kitchen diner which connects to the rear garden via French doors, a guest WC and a utility area.

To the first floor are five well-appointed bedrooms, four of which are doubles. The family bathroom features a bathtub with shower over.

The large green gardens envelop the property, creating a peaceful oasis with mature trees, hedges and large lawns.

The property has a driveway to a garage.

1. The 1930s property

The stunning hallway with stairs to the first floor and access to the reception rooms and kitchen diner.

2. Hall

Spacious sitting room with large bay windows for lots of natural light.

3. Living room

The second reception room with bay window and log burner.

4. Living room

