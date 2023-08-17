This stunning property with four double bedrooms set over three floors with feature fire places and a luxury bathroom is on the market.

Located on Old Road in Farsley, Leeds, the terraced stone home is listed with Hunters for £375,000.

On the ground floor is the entrance hallway with stairs rising to the first floor, a generous sized living room featuring a bay window, ceiling rose and feature fire place. The kitchen includes an excellent range of shaker-style wall and base units with solid wood worktops over, a Belfast sink and electric oven, five ring gas hob and fridge/freezer.

The separate dining room is another great sized reception room and a fantastic entertaining space. From this floor, a cellar is accessible with potential to be converted into additional living space.

To the first floor are two good-sized double bedrooms and a luxurious four-piece family bathroom.

The second floor has two more double bedrooms with Velux windows and plenty of eaves storage.

Externally is a gated front garden with patio area, and the rear garden has been designed to create an oasis to relax and entertain with a south easternly facing aspect and a slate paved patio.

