Leeds houses for sale: Stone built four bedroom family home with fully enclosed garden patio in Farsley

This stunning property with four double bedrooms set over three floors with feature fire places and a luxury bathroom is on the market.

Dennis Morton
By Dennis Morton
Published 17th Aug 2023, 16:30 BST

Located on Old Road in Farsley, Leeds, the terraced stone home is listed with Hunters for £375,000.

On the ground floor is the entrance hallway with stairs rising to the first floor, a generous sized living room featuring a bay window, ceiling rose and feature fire place. The kitchen includes an excellent range of shaker-style wall and base units with solid wood worktops over, a Belfast sink and electric oven, five ring gas hob and fridge/freezer.

The separate dining room is another great sized reception room and a fantastic entertaining space. From this floor, a cellar is accessible with potential to be converted into additional living space.

To the first floor are two good-sized double bedrooms and a luxurious four-piece family bathroom.

The second floor has two more double bedrooms with Velux windows and plenty of eaves storage.

Externally is a gated front garden with patio area, and the rear garden has been designed to create an oasis to relax and entertain with a south easternly facing aspect and a slate paved patio.

A charming four bedroom property in Farsley is on the market.

1. Exterior

A charming four bedroom property in Farsley is on the market.

The kitchen to the rear of the house has a range of shaker style wall and base units with solid wood worktops over.

2. Kitchen

The kitchen to the rear of the house has a range of shaker style wall and base units with solid wood worktops over.

The generous sized living room features a large bay window, ceiling rose and a feature fire place.

3. Living room

The generous sized living room features a large bay window, ceiling rose and a feature fire place.

The separate dining room makes a second great sized reception room with a feature fireplace.

4. Dining room

The separate dining room makes a second great sized reception room with a feature fireplace.

