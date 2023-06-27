Leeds houses for sale: Spacious Victorian family home in popular Oakwood has original fireplaces and an Aga
The six-bedroom property offers particularly spacious family accommodation, situated only a few minutes’ walk from Roundhay Park and Oakwood Parade and within convenient access of Roundhay High School. A look inside will reveal its period elegance with high ceilings, bay windows and ample room sizes that were typical of the age.
Oakwood itself offers families a range of amenities, with a variety of shops, cafes, bars and restaurants, a library and post office. There are also good road and public transport links into Leeds city centre and surrounding areas.
The property is listed with Manning Stainton and has an asking price of £815,000.