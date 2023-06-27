This characterful semi-detached Victorian villa is situated on a leafy street in the popular Leeds suburb of Oakwood.

The six-bedroom property offers particularly spacious family accommodation, situated only a few minutes’ walk from Roundhay Park and Oakwood Parade and within convenient access of Roundhay High School. A look inside will reveal its period elegance with high ceilings, bay windows and ample room sizes that were typical of the age.

Oakwood itself offers families a range of amenities, with a variety of shops, cafes, bars and restaurants, a library and post office. There are also good road and public transport links into Leeds city centre and surrounding areas.

The property is listed with Manning Stainton and has an asking price of £815,000.

1 . Springwood Road The property is set back from the roadside, with a mature garden to the front.

2 . Living room The living room features an open fireplace set within an original surround and a bay window.

3 . Kitchen The kitchen features a gas fired Aga and has ample space for a dining table.

4 . Dining room There is a separate dining, which still has its original marble fireplace surround.