Leeds houses for sale: Spacious three bedroom property is ideally located near popular Pudsey town centre
Ideal for couples or families alike, the stone property in Stanningley has a cellar, off street parking and outhouse to the garden. It briefly comprises living room, kitchen, three bedrooms and bathroom, all of which are well presented and mean this home is ready for the new owners to move straight in.
Close to local amenities such as shops, local schools and parks, its location in Richardshaw Lane also offers excellent commuter and transport links to Leeds, Bradford and the surrounding areas. The property is listed for sale with the Pudsey branch of William H Brown and has an asking price of £230,000.