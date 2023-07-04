Leeds news you can trust since 1890
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Government’s plan to send asylum seekers to Rwanda ruled ‘unlawful’
‘Fuel finder’ scheme to be launched to help drivers find cheap petrol
Emmerdale star dies following private dementia battle
Little Miss Sunshine actor Alan Arkin dies aged 89
Double murder investigation launched after two people stabbed to death
Privileges committee publishes damning report on Conservative MPs

Leeds houses for sale: Spacious three bedroom property is ideally located near popular Pudsey town centre

This spacious end terrace is situated just a short walk away from the town centre in popular Pudsey.
Georgina Morris
By Georgina Morris
Published 4th Jul 2023, 18:15 BST
Updated 4th Jul 2023, 18:15 BST

Ideal for couples or families alike, the stone property in Stanningley has a cellar, off street parking and outhouse to the garden. It briefly comprises living room, kitchen, three bedrooms and bathroom, all of which are well presented and mean this home is ready for the new owners to move straight in.

Close to local amenities such as shops, local schools and parks, its location in Richardshaw Lane also offers excellent commuter and transport links to Leeds, Bradford and the surrounding areas. The property is listed for sale with the Pudsey branch of William H Brown and has an asking price of £230,000.

This stone end-terrace offers spacious accommodation for a couple or family.

1. Richardshaw Lane

This stone end-terrace offers spacious accommodation for a couple or family. Photo: William H Brown

Photo Sales
The light and airy living room has windows to the front and side of the property, with carpet, gas fire and central heating radiator.

2. Living room

The light and airy living room has windows to the front and side of the property, with carpet, gas fire and central heating radiator. Photo: William H Brown

Photo Sales
The modern fitted kitchen has a gas hob, stainless steel sink, useful breakfast island and plumbing for an automatic washer.

3. Kitchen

The modern fitted kitchen has a gas hob, stainless steel sink, useful breakfast island and plumbing for an automatic washer. Photo: William H Brown

Photo Sales
This great size double room benefits from built-in-wardrobes, carpet and central heating radiator.

4. Bedroom

This great size double room benefits from built-in-wardrobes, carpet and central heating radiator. Photo: William H Brown

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 2
Related topics:PudseyLeedsBradfordWilliam H Brown