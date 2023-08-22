A charming four-bedroom family home with an large living room, an open kitchen diner and green enclosed gardens with wooden patio in Morley is for sale.

This family home set over two storeys located on Ibbetson Oval in Morley, Leeds, is on the market with Drighlington Properties Ltd for £399,950.

On the ground floor is an entry hall, a guest WC, a large lounge with log burner and bay window, a generous dining room and kitchen, and a cosy conservatory.

To the first floor is the master bedroom with ensuite with a shower cubicle, and three additional good sized bedrooms as well as the family bathroom with bathtub with shower over.

Externally is an open plan lawn to the front and a drive to the side leading to the garage. The enclosed rear and side garden has a lawn and mature shrubs as well as a decking area.

