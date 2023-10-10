Leeds news you can trust since 1890
Leeds houses for sale: Spacious detached family home just a short walk from St Aidan's Nature Reserve

This well maintained, spacious family home is set over three storeys with five bedrooms, four bathrooms and a lovely enclosed garden.

Dennis Morton
Published 10th Oct 2023, 16:30 BST

This Great Preston home, just a stone's throw St Aidan's Nature Reserve, offers lots of space for a family to thrive in a popular area close to local amenities, schools and shops and the A1/M1 motorway.

The three storey property comprise an entry hallway with stairs to the first floor and a guest WC, a generous lounge with log burner and French Doors to the rear garden, a modern kitchen and a separate dining room on the ground floor.

On the first floor is a landing with access to three good size bedrooms, including the master which has an ensuite bathroom, and the family bathroom with bathtub. On the second floor are two additional bedrooms, of which one has an ensuite shower room, as well as a utility room.

Externally is a driveway for off street parking and a single garage to the front. To the rear is an enclosed garden with lawns and a patio furniture area perfect for alfresco dining.

The property is on the market with Mike Dobson in Kippax for £425,000.

This five bedroom property is set over three storeys.

This five bedroom property is set over three storeys.

The spacious lounge with feature fireplace has French doors to the rear garden.

The spacious lounge with feature fireplace has French doors to the rear garden.

The cosy modern kitchen with fitted base and wall units and a wine cooler.

The cosy modern kitchen with fitted base and wall units and a wine cooler.

The separate dining room fits a large table and is the perfect place to entertain.

The separate dining room fits a large table and is the perfect place to entertain.

