This well maintained, spacious family home is set over three storeys with five bedrooms, four bathrooms and a lovely enclosed garden.

This Great Preston home, just a stone's throw St Aidan's Nature Reserve, offers lots of space for a family to thrive in a popular area close to local amenities, schools and shops and the A1/M1 motorway.

The three storey property comprise an entry hallway with stairs to the first floor and a guest WC, a generous lounge with log burner and French Doors to the rear garden, a modern kitchen and a separate dining room on the ground floor.

On the first floor is a landing with access to three good size bedrooms, including the master which has an ensuite bathroom, and the family bathroom with bathtub. On the second floor are two additional bedrooms, of which one has an ensuite shower room, as well as a utility room.

Externally is a driveway for off street parking and a single garage to the front. To the rear is an enclosed garden with lawns and a patio furniture area perfect for alfresco dining.

The property is on the market with Mike Dobson in Kippax for £425,000.

1 . Exterior This five bedroom property is set over three storeys. Photo Sales

2 . Lounge The spacious lounge with feature fireplace has French doors to the rear garden. Photo Sales

3 . Kitchen The cosy modern kitchen with fitted base and wall units and a wine cooler. Photo Sales

4 . Dining room The separate dining room fits a large table and is the perfect place to entertain. Photo Sales