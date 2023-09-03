When it comes to buying a home that will retain its value, location is key - a property located near a popular park or good schools will maintain its price better than a house without nearby amenities or transport links.
Leeds estate agents Manning Stainton has helped put together this guide on the factors that will keep property prices high, with six property examples currently on the market.
Managing director Mark Manning explains the things you should look out for when buying a home if you want to ensure its price always remains stable.
1. Outstanding schools
Mark Manning said: "Homes in the catchment areas of outstanding and popular schools are always in high demand, which keeps prices up. Families with children will happily pay a premium to ensure their kids have the best chance of getting a place at a great school, so homes in these areas are protected from the price fluctuations often seen elsewhere. Rightmove even has a school checker, demonstrating just how important it is for families to be close to great schools when they’re looking to make a move." Property example: Five bedroom property on Clifford Drive, Menston close to outstanding school St Mary's Menston.
2. A bustling high street
Mark Manning said: "Thriving high streets full of independent shops, bars and restaurants are a huge pull for many, and homes close to them always prove really popular amongst buyers. Suburbs like Chapel Allerton, Meanwood and Oakwood, which all have their own popular micro centres, have experienced significant and consistent house price rises over the years as people love being within walking of the places on offer there." Property example: Three bedroom property on Quarrie Dene Court, Chapel Allerton close to Chapel Allerton's bustling high street.
3. Excellent transport links
Mark Manning said: "Homes within easy reach of train stations, links to the city centre and the motorway network are always in high demand, as people want easy commutes and quick access to local amenities. Places like Crossgates and Pudsey have surged in popularity over recent years as the transport networks in both areas have been improved significantly." Property example: Four bedroom property on Marlborough Avenue, Tadcaster close to excellent transport links (A64 and A1, plus wider motorway network).
4. Parks, woods and green spaces
Mark Manning said: "People love being close to fantastic parks, woods and leafy green spaces, as they can enjoy the great outdoors and local nature without having to get in their cars. Streets next to parks, woods and open spaces also often benefit from being tucked away from busy roads and are usually quiet and peaceful, which is a huge pull for buyers and keeps prices high." Property example: Four bedroom propery on Dunstarn Lane really close to Adel Woods.