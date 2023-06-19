1 . King Street, Yeadon

This beautifully presented and deceptive double fronted cottage in Yeadon is set over four floors, with spacious living accommodation and character features. Expertly blending the old and new with a spacious occasional room on the second floor and a converted cellar, the property in King Street also has a pretty cottage garden to the front. Listed with William H Brown, the asking price has been reduced by 7.4 per cent and offers over £250,000 are now being sought. Photo: William H Brown