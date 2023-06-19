Leeds news you can trust since 1890
Leeds houses for sale: Seven Leeds homes on the market with a reduced asking price including this cottage

From a double fronted cottage with spacious living accommodation to a three-bedroom home that is ideal for a family looking to upsize, each of these properties is now offered for sale at a reduced asking price.
Georgina Morris
By Georgina Morris
Published 19th Jun 2023, 19:21 BST
Updated 19th Jun 2023, 19:21 BST

Three of the seven Leeds houses featured in this collection also have the added bonus of being listed for sale with no onward chain. They range in price from £160,000 through to £299,995, with one property having seen its priced reduced by almost a fifth since it was first listed.

This beautifully presented and deceptive double fronted cottage in Yeadon is set over four floors, with spacious living accommodation and character features. Expertly blending the old and new with a spacious occasional room on the second floor and a converted cellar, the property in King Street also has a pretty cottage garden to the front. Listed with William H Brown, the asking price has been reduced by 7.4 per cent and offers over £250,000 are now being sought.

1. King Street, Yeadon

This beautifully presented and deceptive double fronted cottage in Yeadon is set over four floors, with spacious living accommodation and character features. Expertly blending the old and new with a spacious occasional room on the second floor and a converted cellar, the property in King Street also has a pretty cottage garden to the front. Listed with William H Brown, the asking price has been reduced by 7.4 per cent and offers over £250,000 are now being sought. Photo: William H Brown

This two-bedroom period home in Oulton features high ceilings and other lovely features. Sold with no chain, the property in Farrer Lane would suit a wide range of buyers seeking a property in a tucked-away position with off-street parking and a garage. Listed with Manning Stainton, the asking price has been reduced by 4.8 per cent and offers of £299,995 are now being sought.

2. Farrer Lane, Oulton

This two-bedroom period home in Oulton features high ceilings and other lovely features. Sold with no chain, the property in Farrer Lane would suit a wide range of buyers seeking a property in a tucked-away position with off-street parking and a garage. Listed with Manning Stainton, the asking price has been reduced by 4.8 per cent and offers of £299,995 are now being sought. Photo: Manning Stainton

This spacious semi-detached bungalow is situated in a cul de sac location just off the ring road in Farnley, giving access to the motorway network and amenities in Pudsey, Bramley and Leeds city centre. The property in Hare Farm Avenue benefits from off-street parking and low maintenance gardens to the front and rear, as well as a detached garage. Listed with Purple Bricks, its asking price has been dropped by 12.5 per cent and offers over £210,000 are now being sought.

3. Hare Farm Avenue, Farnley

This spacious semi-detached bungalow is situated in a cul de sac location just off the ring road in Farnley, giving access to the motorway network and amenities in Pudsey, Bramley and Leeds city centre. The property in Hare Farm Avenue benefits from off-street parking and low maintenance gardens to the front and rear, as well as a detached garage. Listed with Purple Bricks, its asking price has been dropped by 12.5 per cent and offers over £210,000 are now being sought. Photo: Purple Bricks

Offered to the market with vacant possession and no onward chain, this three bedroom semi-detached home in Tingley has a private garden to the rear as well as off-road parking. The home in Dewsbury Road is also within walking distance of local schools. Listed with Manning Stainton, its asking price has been dropped by 8.6 per cent and offers in the region of £160,000 are now being sought.

4. Dewsbury Road, Tingley

Offered to the market with vacant possession and no onward chain, this three bedroom semi-detached home in Tingley has a private garden to the rear as well as off-road parking. The home in Dewsbury Road is also within walking distance of local schools. Listed with Manning Stainton, its asking price has been dropped by 8.6 per cent and offers in the region of £160,000 are now being sought. Photo: Manning Stainton

