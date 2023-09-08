Leeds houses for sale: See this well presented three bedroom bungalow in Rothwell with gardens to three sides
This three bedroom bungalow with gardens to three sides is set over two storeys and has a stunning large four-piece bathroom.
Located on Elmroyd in Rothwell, Leeds, it's on the market with Strike for £350,000.
It comprise an entrance hallway with stairs to the first floor, a large bright lounge, a modern kitchen, a separate dining room with access to the rear garden and a bedroom that can be used as an office with access to the gardens.
To the first floor are two good-sized double bedrooms and a large four-piece bathroom with Velux window, shower and separate bathtub.
Externally is a large driveway to the front with access to a garage. There are gardens to three sides of the property and a good sized patio area to the rear.