This three bedroom bungalow with gardens to three sides is set over two storeys and has a stunning large four-piece bathroom.

It comprise an entrance hallway with stairs to the first floor, a large bright lounge, a modern kitchen, a separate dining room with access to the rear garden and a bedroom that can be used as an office with access to the gardens.

To the first floor are two good-sized double bedrooms and a large four-piece bathroom with Velux window, shower and separate bathtub.

Externally is a large driveway to the front with access to a garage. There are gardens to three sides of the property and a good sized patio area to the rear.

