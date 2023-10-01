Leeds news you can trust since 1890
Leeds houses for sale: See this stunning six bedroom home full of luxury with private cinema room and gym in Adel

The Cottage is a stunning family home with large gardens and a beautiful open plan living kitchen and dining area in Leeds.

Dennis Morton
By Dennis Morton
Published 1st Oct 2023, 04:45 BST

Sitting on a private secure gated development in Adel Willows, this luxurious home is one of the most expensive homes in Leeds currently on the market, listed with Monroe Estate Agents for £2,250,000.

It has hover 5,800 square feet of living space with four reception rooms, an open plan dining kitchen and family room with large glass doors to the extensive lawned rear garden, a private gym and cinema room and garage to the ground floor.

On the first floor are six double bedrooms, of which the impressive master bedroom having its own balcony, dressing room, walk in wardrobe and ensuite bathroom. There are a total of five ensuite bathrooms and one family bathroom throughout the property.

This stunning property is set behind private security gates and boasts 5,800 square feet of living space.

1. Exterior

This stunning property is set behind private security gates and boasts 5,800 square feet of living space. Photo: Monroe Estate Agents

The large entry hallway welcomes you to this bright family home.

2. Hall

The large entry hallway welcomes you to this bright family home. Photo: Monroe Estate Agents

The heart of the property is this stunning open dining kitchen and living area.

3. Dining kitchen

The heart of the property is this stunning open dining kitchen and living area. Photo: Monroe Estate Agents

The modern kitchen with integral appliances and a large breakfast island.

4. Dining kitchen

The modern kitchen with integral appliances and a large breakfast island. Photo: Monroe Estate Agents

