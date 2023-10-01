The Cottage is a stunning family home with large gardens and a beautiful open plan living kitchen and dining area in Leeds.

Sitting on a private secure gated development in Adel Willows, this luxurious home is one of the most expensive homes in Leeds currently on the market, listed with Monroe Estate Agents for £2,250,000.

It has hover 5,800 square feet of living space with four reception rooms, an open plan dining kitchen and family room with large glass doors to the extensive lawned rear garden, a private gym and cinema room and garage to the ground floor.

On the first floor are six double bedrooms, of which the impressive master bedroom having its own balcony, dressing room, walk in wardrobe and ensuite bathroom. There are a total of five ensuite bathrooms and one family bathroom throughout the property.

1 . Exterior This stunning property is set behind private security gates and boasts 5,800 square feet of living space. Photo: Monroe Estate Agents Photo Sales

2 . Hall The large entry hallway welcomes you to this bright family home. Photo: Monroe Estate Agents Photo Sales

3 . Dining kitchen The heart of the property is this stunning open dining kitchen and living area. Photo: Monroe Estate Agents Photo Sales

4 . Dining kitchen The modern kitchen with integral appliances and a large breakfast island. Photo: Monroe Estate Agents Photo Sales