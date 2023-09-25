Leeds news you can trust since 1890
Leeds houses for sale: See inside this three bedroom townhouse with large loft and open plan conservatory near Morley town

A townhouse just a stone's throw from Morley town that would be ideal for a small family or first time buyers is on the market.

By Dennis Morton
Published 25th Sep 2023, 16:30 BST

Located on Springfield Road in Morley, Leeds, it's on the market with Dacre Son & Hartley for £200,000.

In short, it comprise a hall with stairs to the first floor and access to the living room, an open plan dining kitchen and conservatory on the ground floor.

To the first floor are two double bedrooms and a third single bedroom as well as the family bathroom. On the second floor is a spacious loft that can serve multiple purposes.

To the front on the family home is a low maintenance garden with off street parking, and to the rear is an impressive enclosed garden, mostly laid to lawn, with a spacious seating area with patio and artificial lawn.

To the front of the property is a low maintenance garden with off street parking.

To the front of the property is a low maintenance garden with off street parking.

The spacious living room with a feature bay window to the front.

The spacious living room with a feature bay window to the front.

It also has double doors and a feature fireplace.

It also has double doors and a feature fireplace.

The open plan full width dining kitchen.

The open plan full width dining kitchen.

