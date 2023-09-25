A townhouse just a stone's throw from Morley town that would be ideal for a small family or first time buyers is on the market.

In short, it comprise a hall with stairs to the first floor and access to the living room, an open plan dining kitchen and conservatory on the ground floor.

To the first floor are two double bedrooms and a third single bedroom as well as the family bathroom. On the second floor is a spacious loft that can serve multiple purposes.

To the front on the family home is a low maintenance garden with off street parking, and to the rear is an impressive enclosed garden, mostly laid to lawn, with a spacious seating area with patio and artificial lawn.

