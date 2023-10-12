William H Brown has listed this charming and modern terraced house in Pudsey with gardens to the front and rear and a cosy loft room with a guide price of £230,000 to £240,000.

The spacious extended townhouse is an ideal family home, located on Victoria Grove close to shops, schools and amenities suiting families and first time buyers alike.

As you enter the property you're greeted by a spacious and bright living room leading to a contemporary kitchen diner will lots of counter space and modern appliances with lots of flowing natural light. Here, French doors open from the dining area to the stunning rear enclosed rear garden consisting of artificial lawns and wooden patio area as well as a shed.

Behind the kitchen is also a handy utility room.

On the first floor are two good size and bright double bedrooms as well as the family bathroom with bathtub. And up the stairs to the second floor is the loft room, that can be used as a large third bedroom with skylight windows and an ensuite.

1 . Front garden This charming terraced home with gardens to the front and rear is on the market. Photo Sales

2 . Lounge A spacious and bright lounge sits to the front. Photo Sales

3 . Kitchen The modern kitchen with fitted base and wall units. Photo Sales