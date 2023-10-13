Leeds news you can trust since 1890
Leeds houses for sale: See inside this stunning four bedroom family home with large gardens and games room

This stunning property in Oulton listed with Emsleys for £700,000 has a re-fitted breakfast kitchen, landscaped gardens and a loft room.

Dennis Morton
By Dennis Morton
Published 13th Oct 2023, 16:30 BST

The detached family home, located in a prestigious residential area on Leeds Road, is close to schools, shops, local amenities and Woodlesford train station.

As you enter the property you're greeted by a bright hallway leading to a charming lounge, a breakfast kitchen, separate dining room and a games room. The first floor comprise the master bedroom, three additional bedrooms and the family bathroom. On the second floor is a spacious loft room.

Externally is a large driveway to the front and a landscaped garden. To the rear is another landscaped garden and a large decking area.

This stunning property has a small front garden and a large driveway to the front.

1. Front

This stunning property has a small front garden and a large driveway to the front.

A bright entry hallway with stairs to the first floor and access to all ground floor rooms.

2. Entrance hall

A bright entry hallway with stairs to the first floor and access to all ground floor rooms.

The large bright lounge has a bat window to the front.

3. Lounge

The large bright lounge has a bat window to the front.

The modern breakfast kitchen with integrated appliances and base and wall units.

4. Kitchen

The modern breakfast kitchen with integrated appliances and base and wall units.

