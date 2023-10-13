Leeds houses for sale: See inside this stunning four bedroom family home with large gardens and games room
This stunning property in Oulton listed with Emsleys for £700,000 has a re-fitted breakfast kitchen, landscaped gardens and a loft room.
The detached family home, located in a prestigious residential area on Leeds Road, is close to schools, shops, local amenities and Woodlesford train station.
As you enter the property you're greeted by a bright hallway leading to a charming lounge, a breakfast kitchen, separate dining room and a games room. The first floor comprise the master bedroom, three additional bedrooms and the family bathroom. On the second floor is a spacious loft room.
Externally is a large driveway to the front and a landscaped garden. To the rear is another landscaped garden and a large decking area.