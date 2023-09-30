Leeds news you can trust since 1890
BREAKING
17-year-old boy charged with murder of teenager in Croydon
Woman dies 3 days after being hit by cyclist in Scotland
Two dead in Liverpool M53 bus crash
Gravy train: £280 million spent on HS2 consultants in years
School bus carrying pupils overturns motorway with casualties confirmed
Sunak's government will oversee highest tax rises on record

Leeds houses for sale: See inside this Old Vicarage with four reception rooms and six double bedrooms in Shadwell

This absolutely stunning Old Vicarage set on 0.75 acres of gated gardens with original features, large bay windows and private gyms is on the market.

Dennis Morton
By Dennis Morton
Published 30th Sep 2023, 04:45 BST

Listed with Monroe Estate Agents for £2.8 million, this property is truly something else.

To the front is a large sweeping driveway with access to a triple garage. As you enter, you're welcomed by a large bright hallway with original tiled floors and ornate coving with stairs to the first floor.

The large Chiselwood bespoke dining kitchen features a breakfast isle, and a large dining area with integral appliances including a wine cooler. Separate dining and drawing rooms both flood in natural light from large bay windows, and the cosy snug with a feature fireplace is the perfect place to relax.

The property has a total of six double bedrooms, making it perfect for large families and lots of guests. And for the active family, the annexe contains a private gym.

The stunning Old Vicarage with its large in and out driveway to the front.

1. Exterior

The stunning Old Vicarage with its large in and out driveway to the front. Photo: Monroe Estate Agents

Photo Sales
The grand hallway with original tiled floors and ornate coving.

2. Hallway

The grand hallway with original tiled floors and ornate coving. Photo: Monroe Estate Agents

Photo Sales
The drawing room gets lots of natural light with its large bay window.

3. Drawing room

The drawing room gets lots of natural light with its large bay window. Photo: Monroe Estate Agents

Photo Sales
The separate dining room with bay window.

4. Dining room

The separate dining room with bay window. Photo: Monroe Estate Agents

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 5
Next Page
Related topics:LeedsProperty