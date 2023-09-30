This absolutely stunning Old Vicarage set on 0.75 acres of gated gardens with original features, large bay windows and private gyms is on the market.

Listed with Monroe Estate Agents for £2.8 million, this property is truly something else.

To the front is a large sweeping driveway with access to a triple garage. As you enter, you're welcomed by a large bright hallway with original tiled floors and ornate coving with stairs to the first floor.

The large Chiselwood bespoke dining kitchen features a breakfast isle, and a large dining area with integral appliances including a wine cooler. Separate dining and drawing rooms both flood in natural light from large bay windows, and the cosy snug with a feature fireplace is the perfect place to relax.

The property has a total of six double bedrooms, making it perfect for large families and lots of guests. And for the active family, the annexe contains a private gym.

