A newly extended and refurbished four bedroom home with an impressive open plan dining kitchen and family room is for sale.

Located on Wadlands Drive in Farsley, Leeds, this family home is on the market with Manning Stainton for £535,000.

Internally, it comprise an entry hallway, a living room with fireplace and inset gas fire, an open plan dining kitchen and family room, two double bedrooms, a shower room and utility, a guest WC and access to the garage.

To the first floor are two additional double bedrooms, both with fitted wardrobes, and another shower room.

Externally there is a driveway for off street parking and a garage. Gardens span all sides of the property and consist of lawns, planted borders and paved seating areas.

