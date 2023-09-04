Leeds news you can trust since 1890
BREAKING
Republican leader Mitch McConnell freezes for second time in weeks
AEW fire CM Punk after backstage incident at London show
Swastikas carved into dead pigeons - two arrested
House prices wobble - making homes more affordable for wannabe owners
Wilko confirms job losses as rescue bid falls through
The 1975 announce massive UK tour 2024 - List of dates & tickets

Leeds houses for sale: See inside this newly extended and refurbished four bedroom family home in Farsley

A newly extended and refurbished four bedroom home with an impressive open plan dining kitchen and family room is for sale.

Dennis Morton
By Dennis Morton
Published 4th Sep 2023, 16:30 BST

Located on Wadlands Drive in Farsley, Leeds, this family home is on the market with Manning Stainton for £535,000.

Internally, it comprise an entry hallway, a living room with fireplace and inset gas fire, an open plan dining kitchen and family room, two double bedrooms, a shower room and utility, a guest WC and access to the garage.

To the first floor are two additional double bedrooms, both with fitted wardrobes, and another shower room.

Externally there is a driveway for off street parking and a garage. Gardens span all sides of the property and consist of lawns, planted borders and paved seating areas.

To the front is a small lawned garden and a driveway to the garage.

1. Exterior

To the front is a small lawned garden and a driveway to the garage.

Photo Sales
The bright entrance hallway with stairs to first floor.

2. Hall

The bright entrance hallway with stairs to first floor.

Photo Sales
Large window in the living room.

3. Living room

Large window in the living room.

Photo Sales
The modern kitchen.

4. Kitchen

The modern kitchen.

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 4
Next Page
Related topics:LeedsManning StaintonProperty