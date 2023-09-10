Leeds houses for sale: See inside this luxurious Alwoodley home with five bedrooms and large private gardens
A grandiose five bedroom luxury family home with seven reception rooms and large private enclosed gardens is for sale.
Woodley Chase, on Wigton Lane in Alwoodley is on the market with Carter Jonas for £2,600,000.
The 5,000 square feet family home comprise a pillared entrance portico, entrance vestibule, reception hall, large drawing room and sitting room, a spacious dining and living room, a stunning oak panelled snug, an open plan family dining kitchen with orangery, a conservatory and sun lounge on the ground floor.
To the first floor is a galleried landing, a large principal bedroom with ensuite shower room, four additional bedrooms and a house shower room.
Externally are large front and rear gardens with a gated entrance, patio areas and lots of mature trees and shrubs.