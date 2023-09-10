Leeds news you can trust since 1890
BREAKING
Strictly Come Dancing 2023 start date revealed
Daniel Khalife arrested by police after escaping HMP Wandsworth
Danny Masterson sentenced 30 years to life in prison
Gogglebox favourites quit show in shock exit
Runrig lead singer Bruce Guthro dead at 62
Runrig lead singer Bruce Guthro dead at 62

Leeds houses for sale: See inside this luxurious Alwoodley home with five bedrooms and large private gardens

A grandiose five bedroom luxury family home with seven reception rooms and large private enclosed gardens is for sale.

Dennis Morton
By Dennis Morton
Published 10th Sep 2023, 04:45 BST

Woodley Chase, on Wigton Lane in Alwoodley is on the market with Carter Jonas for £2,600,000.

The 5,000 square feet family home comprise a pillared entrance portico, entrance vestibule, reception hall, large drawing room and sitting room, a spacious dining and living room, a stunning oak panelled snug, an open plan family dining kitchen with orangery, a conservatory and sun lounge on the ground floor.

To the first floor is a galleried landing, a large principal bedroom with ensuite shower room, four additional bedrooms and a house shower room.

Externally are large front and rear gardens with a gated entrance, patio areas and lots of mature trees and shrubs.

The stunning front gardens and driveway.

1. Gardens

The stunning front gardens and driveway.

Photo Sales
A bright and airy hallway with stairs to first floor.

2. Hall

A bright and airy hallway with stairs to first floor.

Photo Sales
The charming drawing room with bay window.

3. Drawing room

The charming drawing room with bay window.

Photo Sales
It has a feature fireplace and French doors to the rear garden.

4. Drawing room

It has a feature fireplace and French doors to the rear garden.

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 4
Next Page
Related topics:LeedsProperty