Leeds houses for sale: See inside this impressive two bedroom corner plot bungalow with large decked terrace
This charming and modern bungalow with surrounding low maintenance gardens and a large decked terrace in Morley is on the market.
Located on Manor Farm Drive, Churwell, the home is listed with Manning Stainton for £215,000.
It comprise an entrance hall, a modern kitchen, a double and a single bedroom, a spacious lounge and a modern three piece bathroom suite.
Externally is a low maintenance landscaped garden and an impressive large decked terrace.
