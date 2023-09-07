Leeds news you can trust since 1890
BREAKING
James Whale says this Christmas is his last as cancer treatment ends
Gogglebox favourites quit show in shock exit
Runrig lead singer Bruce Guthro dead at 62
Runrig lead singer Bruce Guthro dead at 62
Strictly Come Dancing 2023 start date revealed
Full list of 52 Wilko stores to close next week as chain collapses

Leeds houses for sale: See inside this impressive two bedroom corner plot bungalow with large decked terrace

This charming and modern bungalow with surrounding low maintenance gardens and a large decked terrace in Morley is on the market.

Dennis Morton
By Dennis Morton
Published 7th Sep 2023, 16:30 BST

Located on Manor Farm Drive, Churwell, the home is listed with Manning Stainton for £215,000.

It comprise an entrance hall, a modern kitchen, a double and a single bedroom, a spacious lounge and a modern three piece bathroom suite.

Externally is a low maintenance landscaped garden and an impressive large decked terrace.

The property is set on a great landscaped corner plot.

1. Exterior

The property is set on a great landscaped corner plot. Photo: Manning Stainton

Photo Sales
The living room has a large bay window.

2. Lounge

The living room has a large bay window. Photo: Manning Stainton

Photo Sales
Here is plenty of space for furniture.

3. Lounge

Here is plenty of space for furniture. Photo: Manning Stainton

Photo Sales
The modern kitchen is fitted with a range of wall and base units.

4. Kitchen

The modern kitchen is fitted with a range of wall and base units. Photo: Manning Stainton

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:LeedsManning StaintonProperty