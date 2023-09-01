Leeds houses for sale: See inside this fully renovated family home with enclosed rear garden in Rothwell
Located on a quiet cul-de-sac position with off-street parking, an enclosed garden and a garage, this property is ideal for families.
The three bedroom family home, on Westfield Close in Rothwell, Leeds, is on the market with Manning Stainton for £349,950.
Externally, the newly renovated property has seen a brand new installed block paved driveway and pathways that lead around the house to the single garage as well as the fully enclosed rear garden with artificial lawn and patio.
Internally, it briefly comprise entrance hall with stairs to the first floor, the good sized lounge with bow bay window to the front, and a fully integrated kitchen and diner to the rear.
To the first floor is a landing and three bedrooms, two of which are doubles and one single, and the brand new family bathroom with bathtub and shower cubicle.