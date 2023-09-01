Leeds news you can trust since 1890
Leeds houses for sale: See inside this fully renovated family home with enclosed rear garden in Rothwell

Located on a quiet cul-de-sac position with off-street parking, an enclosed garden and a garage, this property is ideal for families.

Dennis Morton
Published 1st Sep 2023, 16:30 BST

The three bedroom family home, on Westfield Close in Rothwell, Leeds, is on the market with Manning Stainton for £349,950.

Externally, the newly renovated property has seen a brand new installed block paved driveway and pathways that lead around the house to the single garage as well as the fully enclosed rear garden with artificial lawn and patio.

Internally, it briefly comprise entrance hall with stairs to the first floor, the good sized lounge with bow bay window to the front, and a fully integrated kitchen and diner to the rear.

To the first floor is a landing and three bedrooms, two of which are doubles and one single, and the brand new family bathroom with bathtub and shower cubicle.

This three bedroom detached house has been completely renovated throughout.

This three bedroom detached house has been completely renovated throughout.

A bow bay window lets lots of natural light into this generous living room.

A bow bay window lets lots of natural light into this generous living room.

The fully integrated kitchen fitted with hob, extractor, oven, microwave and more.

The fully integrated kitchen fitted with hob, extractor, oven, microwave and more.

The breakfast bar separates the kitchen from the dining area.

The breakfast bar separates the kitchen from the dining area.

