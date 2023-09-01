Located on a quiet cul-de-sac position with off-street parking, an enclosed garden and a garage, this property is ideal for families.

Externally, the newly renovated property has seen a brand new installed block paved driveway and pathways that lead around the house to the single garage as well as the fully enclosed rear garden with artificial lawn and patio.

Internally, it briefly comprise entrance hall with stairs to the first floor, the good sized lounge with bow bay window to the front, and a fully integrated kitchen and diner to the rear.

To the first floor is a landing and three bedrooms, two of which are doubles and one single, and the brand new family bathroom with bathtub and shower cubicle.

1 . Exterior This three bedroom detached house has been completely renovated throughout. Photo Sales

2 . Lounge A bow bay window lets lots of natural light into this generous living room. Photo Sales

3 . Kitchen diner The fully integrated kitchen fitted with hob, extractor, oven, microwave and more. Photo Sales

4 . Kitchen diner The breakfast bar separates the kitchen from the dining area. Photo Sales