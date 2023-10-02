A beautifully renovated family home with a large open kitchen diner and two reception rooms is on the market.

Located on Sandhill Oval, just a stone's throw from Moortown Golf Club, is this stunning extended family home.

As you enter the property, a spacious and bright hallway greets you as it takes you to one of the two living rooms with a fireplace and a large bay window to the front elevation. The open modern dining kitchen with a breakfast isle has lots of space for a dining table and is a perfect place to entertain family and friends. From here, you can access the second reception room with large sliding glass doors to the rear garden and rooflight windows.

On this floor is also a handy utility room with access to the garden and a guest WC.

On the first floor is a landing from which you reach the five good sized bright bedrooms. Here is also a family bathroom with a four piece suite in white.

Externally is a large driveway to the front and access to the garage. To the rear is a large mainly lawned garden with patio perfect for alfresco dining.

The property is listed with Manning Stainton for £500,000.

