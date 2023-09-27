Leeds news you can trust since 1890
BREAKING
Labour mayors join forces to urge Sunak not to scrap HS2 Northern link
UK's first drug consumption room gets approval to open in Glasgow
School pays tribute to pupil, 15, stabbed to death in Croydon
UK braces as Storm Agnes prepares for landfall
Airline cancels flights from major UK airport
Google celebrates its 25th birthday

Leeds houses for sale: See inside this 1870s townhouse with a range of original features in Morley

This charming four to five bedroom family home is a perfect house for a growing family with lots of character and space for growth.

Dennis Morton
By Dennis Morton
Published 27th Sep 2023, 16:30 BST

The terraced townhouse, built in the 1870s, is located on Gladstone Terrace in Morley, Leeds and is on the market with Manning Stainton for £425,000.

On the first floor is the entry hallway leading to the stunning living room with a large bay window, decorative picture rail and log burner, and the sizeable dining kitchen with a range of base and wall units and part ornate original original coving, and an access door to the rear driveway area.

Up the stairs from the hallway to the first floor where you access two generously sized double bedrooms and a single bedroom that can be used as an office or storage, and the family bathroom with a three piece suite with walk-in shower.

On the second floor are two more generously sized double bedrooms with exposed beams and Velux rooflights.

Externally is a small low maintenance garden to the front, and to the rear is a driveway for off street parking.

To the front of the terraced house is a small garden.

1. Exterior

To the front of the terraced house is a small garden.

Photo Sales
Built around 1870, the property boasts a range of original features.

2. Living room

Built around 1870, the property boasts a range of original features.

Photo Sales
In the living room is this large bay window to the front elevation.

3. Living room

In the living room is this large bay window to the front elevation.

Photo Sales
It also features decorative picture rail and log-burning stove inset to a hearth and surround.

4. Living room

It also features decorative picture rail and log-burning stove inset to a hearth and surround.

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 5
Next Page
Related topics:LeedsManning StaintonProperty