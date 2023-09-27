This charming four to five bedroom family home is a perfect house for a growing family with lots of character and space for growth.

The terraced townhouse, built in the 1870s, is located on Gladstone Terrace in Morley, Leeds and is on the market with Manning Stainton for £425,000.

On the first floor is the entry hallway leading to the stunning living room with a large bay window, decorative picture rail and log burner, and the sizeable dining kitchen with a range of base and wall units and part ornate original original coving, and an access door to the rear driveway area.

Up the stairs from the hallway to the first floor where you access two generously sized double bedrooms and a single bedroom that can be used as an office or storage, and the family bathroom with a three piece suite with walk-in shower.

On the second floor are two more generously sized double bedrooms with exposed beams and Velux rooflights.

Externally is a small low maintenance garden to the front, and to the rear is a driveway for off street parking.

