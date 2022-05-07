Leeds houses for sale: Rothwell three bedroom end of terrace with stunning panoramic views for sale at £225,000

The property, which features stunning panoramic views of country side, is on sale at £225,000.
The property is located towards the Rothwell end of Leadwell Lane and is therefore ideally placed for all the local shops, restaurants and bars that are on offer in Rothwell Town Centre.
Viewings can be booked 24/7.
1. Kitchen
The property features a luxury fitted kitchen/diner.
2. Living Room
Featuring spacious and well appointed rooms, the main accommodation is arranged over two floors and would appeal to a wide range of buyers.
3. View
The property, which features stunning panoramic views of country side, is on sale at £225,000.
4. Front
This deceptively spacious end of terrace house that can be found in this most enviable residential location.