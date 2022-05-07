The property is located towards the Rothwell end of Leadwell Lane

Leeds houses for sale: Rothwell three bedroom end of terrace with stunning panoramic views for sale at £225,000

Purplebricks are bringing to market a beautifully presented and deceptively spacious end of terrace house in Rothwell.

By Alex Grant
Saturday, 7th May 2022, 4:45 am

The property, which features stunning panoramic views of country side, is on sale at £225,000.

The property is located towards the Rothwell end of Leadwell Lane and is therefore ideally placed for all the local shops, restaurants and bars that are on offer in Rothwell Town Centre.

Viewings can be booked 24/7.

1. Kitchen

The property features a luxury fitted kitchen/diner.

2. Living Room

Featuring spacious and well appointed rooms, the main accommodation is arranged over two floors and would appeal to a wide range of buyers.

3. View

The property, which features stunning panoramic views of country side, is on sale at £225,000.

4. Front

This deceptively spacious end of terrace house that can be found in this most enviable residential location.

