A unique two bedroom property within minutes of Horsforth train station has been put on the market.

Manning Stainton has listed this unique property in a stone conversion which forms part of an old mill for £250,000.

The home comprise an entrance hall with a stair down to the lower ground level. To the ground floor is a good sized lounge with double glazed door leading to the balcony, and a dining kitchen with a range of base and wall storage units.

To the lower ground floor is a double bedroom with built in storage and a door leading onto the decked terrace. The second double bedroom has a door leading to a private courtyard. The three piece bathroom suite has bath and shower facitilies.

1 . Front This stone conversion forms part of an old mill. Picture by Manning Stainton Photo Sales

2 . Kitchen diner The unique home features a kitchen diner to the ground floor. Picture by Manning Stainton Photo Sales

3 . Kitchen diner The fitted kitchen has lots of counter space. Picture by Manning Stainton Photo Sales

4 . Living room The good sized and bright living room. Picture by Manning Stainton Photo Sales

