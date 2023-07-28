Leeds news you can trust since 1890
Leeds houses for sale: Quirky mill conversion with decked terrace and private courtyard for sale in Horsforth

A unique two bedroom property within minutes of Horsforth train station has been put on the market.

Dennis Morton
By Dennis Morton
Published 28th Jul 2023, 16:45 BST

Manning Stainton has listed this unique property in a stone conversion which forms part of an old mill for £250,000.

The home comprise an entrance hall with a stair down to the lower ground level. To the ground floor is a good sized lounge with double glazed door leading to the balcony, and a dining kitchen with a range of base and wall storage units.

To the lower ground floor is a double bedroom with built in storage and a door leading onto the decked terrace. The second double bedroom has a door leading to a private courtyard. The three piece bathroom suite has bath and shower facitilies.

This stone conversion forms part of an old mill. Picture by Manning Stainton

1. Front

This stone conversion forms part of an old mill. Picture by Manning Stainton

The unique home features a kitchen diner to the ground floor. Picture by Manning Stainton

2. Kitchen diner

The unique home features a kitchen diner to the ground floor. Picture by Manning Stainton

The fitted kitchen has lots of counter space. Picture by Manning Stainton

3. Kitchen diner

The fitted kitchen has lots of counter space. Picture by Manning Stainton

The good sized and bright living room. Picture by Manning Stainton

4. Living room

The good sized and bright living room. Picture by Manning Stainton

