Leeds houses for sale: Quirky mill conversion with decked terrace and private courtyard for sale in Horsforth
A unique two bedroom property within minutes of Horsforth train station has been put on the market.
Manning Stainton has listed this unique property in a stone conversion which forms part of an old mill for £250,000.
The home comprise an entrance hall with a stair down to the lower ground level. To the ground floor is a good sized lounge with double glazed door leading to the balcony, and a dining kitchen with a range of base and wall storage units.
To the lower ground floor is a double bedroom with built in storage and a door leading onto the decked terrace. The second double bedroom has a door leading to a private courtyard. The three piece bathroom suite has bath and shower facitilies.