Leeds houses for sale: Pictures of well presented two bedroom terraced house in sought after location
This charming and modern terraced home with a low maintenance front garden and a private enclosed rear courtyard is a perfect property for a small family or first time buyers.
Located on New Park Vale in Pudsey, this home, with large windows, a modern interior and exterior, and a spacious paved rear garden, could be someone's dream first buy home.
You enter the property into the bright and roomy living room, with feature fireplace and ceiling coving. From here, a door leads to the dining kitchen to the rear, with heated flooring, base and wall units and glass doors leading to the rear garden.
The first floor, accessed via stairs in the living room, consists of a landing, the family bathroom, and two good sized bedrooms. To the front sits the master, a bright double, and to the rear, a generous single.
Externally is a low maintenance garden to the front, and to the rear a private enclosed paved courtyard with lots of space for furniture, and a single garage.
The property is on the market with Purplebricks for £235,000.