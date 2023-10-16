Leeds news you can trust since 1890
Leeds houses for sale: Pictures of three bedroom family home a short walk from Leeds-Liverpool Canal

A spacious and modern home with attractive gardens is on the market for £260,000 with property agent Strike.

Dennis Morton
By Dennis Morton
Published 16th Oct 2023, 16:30 BST

Located on First Avenue in Rothwell, this home is perfect for a family or first time buyers. It is located in a sought after location, close to local amenities, open farmland and just a short walk from Rothwell Country Park and the Leeds-Liverpool Canal.

On the ground floor is a entry hallway leading to a modern open kitchen with breakfast isle and integrated appliances. The spacious living room has a large window to the front garden and sliding glass doors leading to the rear garden.

On the first floor are two bedrooms and a home office, which can be used as a third bedroom if desired. The family bathroom has a large walk-in shower, hand wash basin and WC.

Externally is a garden laid to lawn to the front with a driveway offering ample off street parking and a garage. To the rear is a sizeable enclosed family garden with patio and raised decking accessed via the kitchen.

To the front is a garden set to lawn with a driveway for off street parking.

1. Exterior

To the front is a garden set to lawn with a driveway for off street parking.

The modern kitchen with full suite of integrated appliances.

2. Kitchen

The modern kitchen with full suite of integrated appliances.

The bright living room has a window to the front.

3. Living room

The bright living room has a window to the front.

To the rear are French doors to the rear garden.

4. Living room

To the rear are French doors to the rear garden.

