A spacious and modern home with attractive gardens is on the market for £260,000 with property agent Strike.

Located on First Avenue in Rothwell, this home is perfect for a family or first time buyers. It is located in a sought after location, close to local amenities, open farmland and just a short walk from Rothwell Country Park and the Leeds-Liverpool Canal.

On the ground floor is a entry hallway leading to a modern open kitchen with breakfast isle and integrated appliances. The spacious living room has a large window to the front garden and sliding glass doors leading to the rear garden.

On the first floor are two bedrooms and a home office, which can be used as a third bedroom if desired. The family bathroom has a large walk-in shower, hand wash basin and WC.

Externally is a garden laid to lawn to the front with a driveway offering ample off street parking and a garage. To the rear is a sizeable enclosed family garden with patio and raised decking accessed via the kitchen.

1 . Exterior To the front is a garden set to lawn with a driveway for off street parking. Photo: Strike Photo Sales

2 . Kitchen The modern kitchen with full suite of integrated appliances. Photo: Strike Photo Sales

3 . Living room The bright living room has a window to the front. Photo: Strike Photo Sales

4 . Living room To the rear are French doors to the rear garden. Photo: Strike Photo Sales