Leeds houses for sale: Pictures of three bedroom family home a short walk from Leeds-Liverpool Canal
A spacious and modern home with attractive gardens is on the market for £260,000 with property agent Strike.
Located on First Avenue in Rothwell, this home is perfect for a family or first time buyers. It is located in a sought after location, close to local amenities, open farmland and just a short walk from Rothwell Country Park and the Leeds-Liverpool Canal.
On the ground floor is a entry hallway leading to a modern open kitchen with breakfast isle and integrated appliances. The spacious living room has a large window to the front garden and sliding glass doors leading to the rear garden.
On the first floor are two bedrooms and a home office, which can be used as a third bedroom if desired. The family bathroom has a large walk-in shower, hand wash basin and WC.
Externally is a garden laid to lawn to the front with a driveway offering ample off street parking and a garage. To the rear is a sizeable enclosed family garden with patio and raised decking accessed via the kitchen.