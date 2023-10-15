Leeds houses for sale: Pictures of this stunning five bedroom bungalow with large gardens in Gildersome
This charming and unique bungalow with large gardens in Gildersome is on the market with Hardisty Prestige for £650,000.
Located on Gildersome Lane, this family home has large surrounding gardens with a large driveway, lawns and patios.
Internally, the entrance hall takes you to a large open kitchen and diner, a utility room, a cosy family room with access to the gardens, and a large elevated lounge.
There are a total of five good size bedrooms, of which the master bedroom has a walk-in wardrobe and ensuite bathroom. The family bathroom has a bathtub and separate walk-in shower.