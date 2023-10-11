This beautifully renovated four bedroom family home with a stunning enclosed rear garden and outhouse is on the market with Propertynest.

Listed for £320,000, this home located on Brian Place in Crossgates, Leeds, offer family luxury in a quiet cul-de-sac with local amenities, schools and transport links.

On the ground floor is an entry porch and hallway with stairs to the first floor and access to the spacious lounge. The L-shaped modern kitchen and dining room has modern appliances and stunning skylight windows for lots of natural light, and the double bedroom on this floor has an ensuite WC.

On the first floor are two generously sized bedrooms as well as a family bathroom, and on the second floor is a stunning double bedroom with vaulted ceiling and skylight windows along with storage and ensuite.

Externally is a large driveway providing ample off street parking for two cars to the front, and in the rear is an impressive enclosed rear garden with artificial lawns, elevated patio and a cosy outhouse that can be used as a movie room, a gym, or whatever suits your family's needs.

