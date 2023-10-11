Leeds news you can trust since 1890
Leeds houses for sale: Pictures of this renovated three storey family home with rear garden oasis in Crossgates

This beautifully renovated four bedroom family home with a stunning enclosed rear garden and outhouse is on the market with Propertynest.

Dennis Morton
By Dennis Morton
Published 11th Oct 2023, 16:30 BST

Listed for £320,000, this home located on Brian Place in Crossgates, Leeds, offer family luxury in a quiet cul-de-sac with local amenities, schools and transport links.

On the ground floor is an entry porch and hallway with stairs to the first floor and access to the spacious lounge. The L-shaped modern kitchen and dining room has modern appliances and stunning skylight windows for lots of natural light, and the double bedroom on this floor has an ensuite WC.

On the first floor are two generously sized bedrooms as well as a family bathroom, and on the second floor is a stunning double bedroom with vaulted ceiling and skylight windows along with storage and ensuite.

Externally is a large driveway providing ample off street parking for two cars to the front, and in the rear is an impressive enclosed rear garden with artificial lawns, elevated patio and a cosy outhouse that can be used as a movie room, a gym, or whatever suits your family's needs.

To the front is a large driveway behind gates for off street parking.

1. Exterior

The spacious lounge boasts a feature fireplace.

2. Lounge

Large windows allow lots of natural light to flow in.

3. Lounge

The modern L-shaped kitchen and diner with skylight window filling the room with natural light.

4. Kitchen

