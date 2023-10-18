This beautiful and modern home in the village of Methley with two bedrooms and a large rear garden is perfect for a small family or a first time buyer.

The end townhouse property on a quiet cul-de-sac on Pinders Green Court is listed with Manning Stainton at the low price of £180,000, and offers modern and spacious accommodation.

On the ground floor is the entry hall with stairs to the first floor, a roomy lounge with electric fireplace and window to the front and a modern dining kitchen with units in white and appliances, as well as doors to the rear garden.

On the first floor is the main bedroom, a bright and generously sized double, and the second bedroom, a single currently used as an office. Here is also the family bathroom with WC, wash and basin and bathtub with shower over.

Externally is a lawned garden to the front and a driveway providing off street parking for multiple vehicles. To the rear is a large enclosed lawned garden as well as a decking area for furniture.

