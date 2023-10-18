Leeds news you can trust since 1890
BREAKING
'Oily Money Out': Greta Thunberg joins protesters in central London
Greta Thunberg charged with public order offence after protest
Five-year-old boy bitten by three German Shepherd dogs
Israel denies responsibility for deadly Gaza hospital blast
UK inflation remains stagnant at 6.7% despite hopes for another dip
‘Nasty’ Tamworth by-election candidate posted ‘disgusting’ diagram

Leeds houses for sale: Pictures of this modern two bedroom property in Methley ideal for first time buyers

This beautiful and modern home in the village of Methley with two bedrooms and a large rear garden is perfect for a small family or a first time buyer.

Dennis Morton
By Dennis Morton
Published 18th Oct 2023, 16:30 BST

The end townhouse property on a quiet cul-de-sac on Pinders Green Court is listed with Manning Stainton at the low price of £180,000, and offers modern and spacious accommodation.

On the ground floor is the entry hall with stairs to the first floor, a roomy lounge with electric fireplace and window to the front and a modern dining kitchen with units in white and appliances, as well as doors to the rear garden.

On the first floor is the main bedroom, a bright and generously sized double, and the second bedroom, a single currently used as an office. Here is also the family bathroom with WC, wash and basin and bathtub with shower over.

Externally is a lawned garden to the front and a driveway providing off street parking for multiple vehicles. To the rear is a large enclosed lawned garden as well as a decking area for furniture.

This charming property has a front garden and driveway.

1. Front

This charming property has a front garden and driveway.

Photo Sales
The cosy living room has an electric fireplace.

2. Lounge

The cosy living room has an electric fireplace.

Photo Sales
The lounge also has a window to the front.

3. Lounge

The lounge also has a window to the front.

Photo Sales
The modern fitted kitchen with units in white.

4. Kitchen diner

The modern fitted kitchen with units in white.

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:LeedsPropertyManning Stainton