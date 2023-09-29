This stunning extended four bedroom family home enjoys a popular street, large gardens and open plan living, making it perfect for families.

Sitting on Highfield View in Gildersome, Morley, this family home features a tile paved driveway and integral garage to the front for safe, off street parking.

As you enter the property via the entry porch, a bright hallway has access to all the ground floor rooms as well as stairs to the first floor.

The ground floor living, dining and kitchen area enjoys a beautiful open plan setting with Velux rooflights and French doors leading onto the large patio in the rear garden.

On this floor is also a good-size den that can serve any purpose needed, such as office or extra bedroom/reception room.

On the first floor is a small landing leading to four good-size double bedrooms, of which the master bedroom enjoys a fully tiled ensuite shower room. The family bathroom is generously sized and has a bathtub.

The property is on the market with Manning Stainton for £525,000.

