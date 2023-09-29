Leeds news you can trust since 1890
Leeds houses for sale: Pictures of this beautifully extended family home with open plan dining and living area

This stunning extended four bedroom family home enjoys a popular street, large gardens and open plan living, making it perfect for families.

Dennis Morton
By Dennis Morton
Published 29th Sep 2023, 16:30 BST

Sitting on Highfield View in Gildersome, Morley, this family home features a tile paved driveway and integral garage to the front for safe, off street parking.

As you enter the property via the entry porch, a bright hallway has access to all the ground floor rooms as well as stairs to the first floor.

The ground floor living, dining and kitchen area enjoys a beautiful open plan setting with Velux rooflights and French doors leading onto the large patio in the rear garden.

On this floor is also a good-size den that can serve any purpose needed, such as office or extra bedroom/reception room.

On the first floor is a small landing leading to four good-size double bedrooms, of which the master bedroom enjoys a fully tiled ensuite shower room. The family bathroom is generously sized and has a bathtub.

The property is on the market with Manning Stainton for £525,000.

This extended family home has a a tile paved driveway to the front for off street parking and a garage.

1. Front

This extended family home has a a tile paved driveway to the front for off street parking and a garage.

Entering via the porch you reach the hallway with access to all ground floor rooms and stairs to the first floor.

2. Hall

Entering via the porch you reach the hallway with access to all ground floor rooms and stairs to the first floor.

The impressive living, dining and kitchen area features Velux rooflights and French doors to the rear garden.

3. Living room

The impressive living, dining and kitchen area features Velux rooflights and French doors to the rear garden.

The large open plan dining area joins the kitchen and living room together.

4. Dining kitchen

The large open plan dining area joins the kitchen and living room together.

