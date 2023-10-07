This home in a sought after North Leeds residential area is perfect for a large family looking for luxury.

This impressive detached property on Park Lane Court, on the market with Fine & Country for £1,395,000, offers pure luxury in Shadwell for a large family to grow and thrive in.

The newly renovated home comprise an entry hallway, a large living room and a cosy lounge as well as a study and large open dining kitchen with an adjacent garden and dining room.

On the first floor are five bedrooms, of which the massive master has an ensuite, as well as a family bathroom with bathtub.

Externally is a large landscaped garden to the rear with new fencing and a patio area as well as an outdoor home office/gym.

