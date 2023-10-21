Leeds news you can trust since 1890
Leeds houses for sale: Pictures of immaculate family home with charming rear garden and orangery in Adel

This stunning detached property is on the market with Manning Stainton for £650,000.

Dennis Morton
By Dennis Morton
Published 21st Oct 2023, 04:45 BST

Located on St Helens Avenue in Adel, Leeds, this family home is ideal for a large growing family.

Enter via a large hall which leads to a stunning lounge with large window to the front. The modern kitchen and dining room has base and wall units and appliances, and the separate dining room leads to the stunning orangery with access to the rear garden.

On the first floor are four good size bedrooms, of which the master bedroom has a generous shower room. The family bathroom has a detached bathtub as well as a shower.

Externally is a wide double driveway leading to two garages to the front as we well as a lawned garden. To the rear is a private end secure lawned garden with mature borders and block paved patio.

This stunning detached property is on the market.

A bright hallway with stairs to the first floor.

A large bright living room.

The modern fitted kitchen with base and wall units.

