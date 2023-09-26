This Grade II listed property in a very popular Bramley development is full of charm and character.

Listed with Yopa for £350,000, this three bedroom family home is located in the popular Haley's Yard development on Upper Town Street in Bramley, Leeds.

The Grade II listed terraced house comprise a stunning entry hallway with tiled floors and stained glass, a spacious lounge with decorative fireplace and large windows, and a modern kitchen and diner with breakfast island, as well as a utility and access to a cellar for storage.

Up the stairs in the hallway is a beautiful galleried landing with lots of natural light flowing in through the large stained glass window, as well as access to two good-sized double bedrooms and the family bathroom with roll top bathtub.

Up on the second floor is a large loft bedroom spanning the length of the property with exposed beams and Velux window, as well as a private ensuite with shower.

Externally are large communal gardens and parking to the rear of the property.

