Leeds news you can trust since 1890
BREAKING
‘Awful’ BBC royal correspondent Nicholas Witchell retires
Hospital probed for corporate manslaughter after Lucy Letby murders
A-levels and T Levels to be scrapped, Rishi Sunak announces
Bus crash in Venice kills 21 and leaves dozens injured
Tesco pledges ‘affordable Christmas’ as profits soar
Dog destroyed after attack leaves man seriously injured

Leeds houses for sale: Pictures of 'deceptively' spacious stone cottage with lots of character in Meanwood

This unusual property with lots of character including a feature log burner and exposed wood beams with a shared courtyard in a sought after Meanwood location is ideal for first time buyers and small families.

Dennis Morton
By Dennis Morton
Published 4th Oct 2023, 16:30 BST

Located on Parkside Road, a stone's throw from local amenities and Meanwood facilities, this property comprise a charming lounge with exposed ceiling beams and a feature log burner as you enter. A landing leads to the property's two bedrooms, one double and one single, with with lots of space.

On this floor is also the modern family bathroom with bathtub.

Downstairs is a large open dining kitchen with base and wall appliances, and lots of extra storage as well as a second entry door to the shared courtyard. Here is also a storage room and a guest WC.

Externally, the courtyard is shared with other residents, and offers lots of off street parking.

The property, which is move in ready, is on the market with Dacre Son & Hartley for £230,000.

This deceptively spacious stone cottage in Meanwood is on the market.

1. Exterior

This deceptively spacious stone cottage in Meanwood is on the market.

Photo Sales
From the courtyard, you enter into this spacious lounge with exposed beams.

2. Lounge

From the courtyard, you enter into this spacious lounge with exposed beams.

Photo Sales
This charming room has a feature log burner.

3. Lounge

This charming room has a feature log burner.

Photo Sales
The lounge has access to both bedrooms as well as the family bathroom.

4. Landing

The lounge has access to both bedrooms as well as the family bathroom.

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 4
Next Page
Related topics:LeedsProperty