This unusual property with lots of character including a feature log burner and exposed wood beams with a shared courtyard in a sought after Meanwood location is ideal for first time buyers and small families.

Located on Parkside Road, a stone's throw from local amenities and Meanwood facilities, this property comprise a charming lounge with exposed ceiling beams and a feature log burner as you enter. A landing leads to the property's two bedrooms, one double and one single, with with lots of space.

On this floor is also the modern family bathroom with bathtub.

Downstairs is a large open dining kitchen with base and wall appliances, and lots of extra storage as well as a second entry door to the shared courtyard. Here is also a storage room and a guest WC.

Externally, the courtyard is shared with other residents, and offers lots of off street parking.

The property, which is move in ready, is on the market with Dacre Son & Hartley for £230,000.

1 . Exterior This deceptively spacious stone cottage in Meanwood is on the market. Photo Sales

2 . Lounge From the courtyard, you enter into this spacious lounge with exposed beams. Photo Sales

3 . Lounge This charming room has a feature log burner. Photo Sales

4 . Landing The lounge has access to both bedrooms as well as the family bathroom. Photo Sales