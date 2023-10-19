Leeds news you can trust since 1890
Leeds houses for sale: Pictures of charming family home with large rear garden and decking area in Tingley

This detached contemporary property is situated on a quiet cul-de-sac in an ideal commuting location between Leeds and Wakefield.

Dennis Morton
By Dennis Morton
Published 19th Oct 2023, 16:30 BST

The Tingley two bedroom property on Broadcroft Way, listed with Manning Stainton for £214,995, is ideal for first time buyers or small families with its modern interior and convenient rear garden.

As you enter via the porch, you're greeted by the spacious living room with a window to the front and a feature fireplace. The modern dining kitchen is fitted with contemporary base and wall units, and the dining area has a door leading to the rear garden.

On the first floor is a small landing leading to two generous sized double bedrooms to the front and rear of the property. The family bathroom has a bathtub with shower, wash hand basin and WC.

Externally, the home has a front garden laid to lawn with a large driveway leading to the detached garage to the rear. The rear enclosed garden has a large decked area perfect for alfresco dining and a small lawned area.

The property has a front garden and a driveway to a detached single garage.

1. Exterior

The property has a front garden and a driveway to a detached single garage.

Entry via the porch to the living room.

2. Living room

Entry via the porch to the living room.

The lounge has a fireplace.

3. Living room

The lounge has a fireplace.

The contemporary fitted kitchen with base and wall units.

4. Dining kitchen

The contemporary fitted kitchen with base and wall units.

