This detached contemporary property is situated on a quiet cul-de-sac in an ideal commuting location between Leeds and Wakefield.

The Tingley two bedroom property on Broadcroft Way, listed with Manning Stainton for £214,995, is ideal for first time buyers or small families with its modern interior and convenient rear garden.

As you enter via the porch, you're greeted by the spacious living room with a window to the front and a feature fireplace. The modern dining kitchen is fitted with contemporary base and wall units, and the dining area has a door leading to the rear garden.

On the first floor is a small landing leading to two generous sized double bedrooms to the front and rear of the property. The family bathroom has a bathtub with shower, wash hand basin and WC.

Externally, the home has a front garden laid to lawn with a large driveway leading to the detached garage to the rear. The rear enclosed garden has a large decked area perfect for alfresco dining and a small lawned area.

