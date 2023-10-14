Leeds news you can trust since 1890
Leeds houses for sale: Pictures of beautifully presented period home with countryside views in East Keswick

Furnell Residential has listed this stunning period home with original features and a spacious modern interior on the market.

Dennis Morton
By Dennis Morton
Published 14th Oct 2023, 04:45 BST

With a guide price of £725,000, this detached home with large gardens on School Lane in East Keswick makes a spacious family home.

On the ground floor is a living room, dining room, breakfast kitchen and utility room. Up the stairs to the first floor is a landing with access to four bedrooms and the family bathroom.

Externally is a gravel driveway and large well maintained gardens predominately to the front and side of the house.

This stunning period home is on the market.

1. Exterior

This stunning period home is on the market.

A spacious living room with a log burner and stairs to the first floor.

2. Living room

A spacious living room with a log burner and stairs to the first floor.

A modern breakfast kitchen with appliances and glass doors to the rear.

3. Kitchen

A modern breakfast kitchen with appliances and glass doors to the rear.

The third room on the ground floor can be used as a dining room or a snug.

4. Dining room/snug

The third room on the ground floor can be used as a dining room or a snug.

