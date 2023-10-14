Leeds houses for sale: Pictures of beautifully presented period home with countryside views in East Keswick
Furnell Residential has listed this stunning period home with original features and a spacious modern interior on the market.
With a guide price of £725,000, this detached home with large gardens on School Lane in East Keswick makes a spacious family home.
On the ground floor is a living room, dining room, breakfast kitchen and utility room. Up the stairs to the first floor is a landing with access to four bedrooms and the family bathroom.
Externally is a gravel driveway and large well maintained gardens predominately to the front and side of the house.