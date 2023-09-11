Leeds news you can trust since 1890
Leeds houses for sale: Open plan four bedroom semi-detached family home in Swillington with enclosed garden

An excellently presented four bedroom property with a nice enclosed rear garden and a large living and dining room is for sale.

Dennis Morton
By Dennis Morton
Published 11th Sep 2023, 16:30 BST

Located on Lowther Crescent in Swillington, Leeds, this property is on the market with Manning Stainton for £269,950.

In short, the property comprise an entrance porch, hallway with stairs to first floor, an open lounge and dinner, a modern kitchen and a playroom to the ground floor.

On the first floor are two double bedrooms, two single bedrooms and a family bathroom.

Externally is a spacious driveway to the front and and enclosed rear garden with tile paved patio and lawns.

To the front of the property is a large driveway with ample off street parking for multiple vehicles.

The entrance porch with composite entrance door.

The entrance hall with access to the guest WC, and stairs to the first floor.

The open dining room and lounge with large window to the front.

