Leeds houses for sale: Open plan four bedroom semi-detached family home in Swillington with enclosed garden
An excellently presented four bedroom property with a nice enclosed rear garden and a large living and dining room is for sale.
Located on Lowther Crescent in Swillington, Leeds, this property is on the market with Manning Stainton for £269,950.
In short, the property comprise an entrance porch, hallway with stairs to first floor, an open lounge and dinner, a modern kitchen and a playroom to the ground floor.
On the first floor are two double bedrooms, two single bedrooms and a family bathroom.
Externally is a spacious driveway to the front and and enclosed rear garden with tile paved patio and lawns.