A charming terraced home with a stylish front garden and two bedrooms is on the market.

Located on Wood Lane in Rothwell, Leeds, this charming and modern two bedroom end-of-terrace home is listed on the market by Strike for just £194,995.

The ground floor comprises a good sized lounge with a log burner, and a modern kitchen diner with fitted fridge and freezer.

To the first floor is a spacious master bedroom with windows overlooking the garden, and a smaller bedroom with access to a loft. It also has a three-piece family bathroom with lots of storage.

The home benefits from double-glazed windows throughout.

To the front is a stunning garden with patio area, flower beds and lawn area, and to the rear is a driveway with access via an access road.

The property is located with good access to both Leeds and Wakefield, with easy access to motorway links including M621, M62 and M1. It is also conveniently located for local schools, shops, Rothwell torn centre and parks.

1 . Front garden The front garden has a patio area, flower beds and lawn area. Photo: Strike Photo Sales

2 . Lounge The entry door takes you into the cosy lounge. Photo: Strike Photo Sales

3 . Lounge The bright lounge features a log burner. Photo: Strike Photo Sales

4 . Kitchen diner The kitchen has a fitted bridge and freezer and access to the cellar with plenty of storage. Photo: Strike Photo Sales

