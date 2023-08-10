Leeds news you can trust since 1890
Leeds houses for sale: Modern two bedroom terraced home with charming front garden and flower beds in Rothwell

A charming terraced home with a stylish front garden and two bedrooms is on the market.

Dennis Morton
By Dennis Morton
Published 10th Aug 2023, 16:30 BST

Located on Wood Lane in Rothwell, Leeds, this charming and modern two bedroom end-of-terrace home is listed on the market by Strike for just £194,995.

The ground floor comprises a good sized lounge with a log burner, and a modern kitchen diner with fitted fridge and freezer.

To the first floor is a spacious master bedroom with windows overlooking the garden, and a smaller bedroom with access to a loft. It also has a three-piece family bathroom with lots of storage.

The home benefits from double-glazed windows throughout.

To the front is a stunning garden with patio area, flower beds and lawn area, and to the rear is a driveway with access via an access road.

The property is located with good access to both Leeds and Wakefield, with easy access to motorway links including M621, M62 and M1. It is also conveniently located for local schools, shops, Rothwell torn centre and parks.

