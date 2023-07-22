Leeds houses for sale: Modern and bright four bedroom home with large rear garden in Adel
This Adel home is perfect for a growing family in North Leeds and has a price tag of just over half a million.
Monroe Estate Agents have listed this stunning four bedroom detached home in Adel near excellent schools and amenities.
The property has an open plan kitchen and dining room and a large living room with bay window.
On the first floor is four good sized bedrooms, of which one has a private ensuite. The family bathroom is also on this floor and features a bathtub.
Externally is a good sized south facing rear garden, a driveway for offroad parking and a garage.
Page 1 of 3