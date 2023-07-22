Leeds news you can trust since 1890
Leeds houses for sale: Modern and bright four bedroom home with large rear garden in Adel

This Adel home is perfect for a growing family in North Leeds and has a price tag of just over half a million.

Dennis Morton
By Dennis Morton
Published 22nd Jul 2023, 04:45 BST

Monroe Estate Agents have listed this stunning four bedroom detached home in Adel near excellent schools and amenities.

The property has an open plan kitchen and dining room and a large living room with bay window.

On the first floor is four good sized bedrooms, of which one has a private ensuite. The family bathroom is also on this floor and features a bathtub.

Externally is a good sized south facing rear garden, a driveway for offroad parking and a garage.

The property has a garage and a driveway. Picture by Monroe Estate Agents

1. Front

The spacious living room with bay window. Picture by Monroe Estate Agents

2. Living room

A modern kitchen and open dining area. Picture by Monroe Estate Agents

3. Kitchen

The dining area with French doors to rear garden. Picture by Monroe Estate Agents

4. Dining room

