Leeds houses for sale: Modern 4 bed house with sun room, large rear garden and superb outlook in Methley

A superbly presented detached property with a large rear garden with multiple patios and a stunning outlook is for sale in Methley for £390,000.

Dennis Morton
By Dennis Morton
Published 18th Jun 2023, 16:30 BST

This extremely well presented modern four bedroom home on Green Row in Methley, Leeds is on the market with Emsleys for only £390,000.

On the ground floor is an entrance hall, a large living room, dining room, sun room and a kitchen/breakfast room.

On the first floor are four good sized bedrooms, of which the master bedroom has its own en suite shower room.

Externally, the large fenced garden with lawns and multiple patios is perfect for families. In the front is a large driveway for off road parking and a garage.

The property has a garage and a wide driveway with ample parking.

The property has a garage and a wide driveway with ample parking.

The living room with log burner and bay windows.

The living room with log burner and bay windows.

The living room has direct access to the dining room.

The living room has direct access to the dining room.

The sun room can be used for whatever suits your needs and has French doors leading to the rear garden.

The sun room can be used for whatever suits your needs and has French doors leading to the rear garden.

