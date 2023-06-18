Leeds houses for sale: Modern 4 bed house with sun room, large rear garden and superb outlook in Methley
This extremely well presented modern four bedroom home on Green Row in Methley, Leeds is on the market with Emsleys for only £390,000.
On the ground floor is an entrance hall, a large living room, dining room, sun room and a kitchen/breakfast room.
On the first floor are four good sized bedrooms, of which the master bedroom has its own en suite shower room.
Externally, the large fenced garden with lawns and multiple patios is perfect for families. In the front is a large driveway for off road parking and a garage.