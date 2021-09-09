Leeds houses for sale: Magnificent Alwoodley mansion described as 'one of the best properties in the county'

The impressive home sits in Manor House Lane, just off Wigton Lane and in the heart of Alwoodley.

Boasting an impressive 10,300 square feet of accommodation, the stunning home has been immaculately designed and renovated over the years.

As well as having seven bedrooms, six bathrooms and an array of opulent entertaining spaces, the home also benefits from a swimming pool, cinema and detached guest accommodation.

Husband and wife Terry and Louise Fisher purchased the home 20 years ago for £2.2million.

At the time, it was the most expensive house ever sold in Leeds.

However, now that their children have grown up, the couple have decided to sell the family home.

Entrepreneur Terry, a former chairman of Huddersfield Town, said: "It has been an amazing place to live but it is a huge house and we just don’t need this amount of space now so we are downsizing.”

It now on the market for offers over £3.5million with Monroe Estate Agents.

Jordan Yorath, of Monroe Estate Agents, said: “The Manor is undoubtedly one of the best properties in the county and certainly in Leeds.

"It is finished to the highest specification possible and no shortcuts or corners have been cut.

"With over 10,000 sq foot of accommodation, this home offers an outstanding opportunity to live the best life possible.

"This home truly does tick all of the boxes for somebody who is looking for everything in a forever home."

1. Hallway Enter into the outstanding reception hallway with a vanished hardwood flooring and a sweeping, bespoke staircase.

2. Kitchen diner The impeccably designed open plan living area is the hub of the home. The kitchen was designed and installed by Jeremy Wood Interiors of Wetherby and is appointed with the finest range of Miele appliances throughout and a large wine refrigerator.

3. Kitchen diner Another view of the stunning kitchen dining area.

4. Sitting area There is also space to sit back in relax with the family while dinner is being prepared.