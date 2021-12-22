Located at The Poplars at Roundwood, The Warwick is the final home on this sought-after Redrow development.

The Warwick is a popular design from Redrow’s Arts & Crafts influenced Heritage Collection, which combines traditional, characterful exteriors with bright, modern interiors.

Features like the larch lap cladding, decorative brick sills and lintels, and the porch canopy on gallows-style brackets add to the authentic design.

The ground floor living space consists of a large open plan kitchen/dining room. The kitchen is fitted with Minoco white gloss units from the Affinity range by West Yorkshire-based Moores , teamed with a dark wood Classic Wenge worktop.

The top brand name appliances are by AEG and Zanussi, while beautiful Amtico flooring completes the kitchen and runs through into the hallway and cloakroom.

Patio doors lead from the kitchen out to the turfed garden, while the separate lounge has been carpeted, as have the three generously-sized bedrooms, stairs and landing.

This brand-new home is priced at £349,950 and is ready to move in to. Take a look inside... (Images illustrative only)

1. New development The Warwick house is located on a new development The Poplars at Roundwood in Garforth.

2. Kitchen It features an open plan kitchen dining room with high quality finishing.

3. Living room The living room is the perfect modern yet cosy space to relax.

4. Bedroom This example bedroom is painted in deep, dark blue tones which contrast with the bright, white furnishings.